Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of May 31-June 6
May 31
Segura, Rudy A., 44, public intoxication
Salazar, Michael A., 43, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 grams; burglary of vehicles
Ocanas, Angel R., 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Agreda, Eseguiel, 32, public intoxication
Soto, Juan M., 40, assault causing bodily injury
Soto, Leonel B., 36, interfere with public duties
Hernandez, Hector, 25, public intoxication
Sanchez, Mario, 38, interfere with public duties; resist arrest, search or transport; fail to identify
Hambrick, Joanne, 50, assault causing bodily injury
Martinez, Cynthia, 54, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 grams
DeLaCruz, Roberto, 37, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; speeding; fail to maintain financial responsibility; driving while license is invalid
Mitchell, Vanessa, 40, driving while intoxicated/open
Jiles, DeMondrick J., 38, criminal trespass; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 grams
Jones, Ivory J., 41, aggravated assault date/family/household member
Prentice, Nicholas, 32, aggravated assault date/family/household member
Weatherholtz, Jacob, 33, possession of child pornography (10 counts)
Jarbeau, Timothy L., 35, accident involving damage to vehicle
Atkinson, Erica V., 44, public intoxication
June 1
Fisher, James T., 26, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; assault causing bodily injury
Monreal, Jennifer, 20, driving while intoxicated
Brooks, Cortney D., 32, public intoxication
Fincher, Lana H., 50, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Cutler, Krysta D., 35, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Ellinger, Lindsey, 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Ramirez, Jose, 34, fail to identify; evading arrest/detention; theft Class C
Gutierrez, April S., 50, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions
Guyton, Clinton G., 23, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; unlicensed carrying weapon
Schoolfield, Paula, 52, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Henry, Ocie L., 53, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 grams
Brown, Darrien M., 18, evading arrest/detention; engaging in organized criminal activity
Linscomb, Jonathan, 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams
Sharp, Nykee M., 23, assault causing bodily injury (two counts); theft of firearm
Rodriguez, Jesus E., 26, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; speeding; driving while license invalid; unrestrained child; failure to appear
June 2
McGrew, Jayme L., 18, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Morgan, Deanna M., 51, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams (two counts); possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams; prohibited substance/item in correctional / civic facility
Gomez, Vincente, 27, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; accident involving damage to vehicle; leaving scene of accident
Sanchez, Alexis, 19, assault causing bodily injury
Acosta, Javier L., 51, driving while intoxicated/open
Collier, Ashton B., 24, harassment; no driver's license
Cuadros, Ignacio, 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; driving while intoxicated-BAC
Beemer, Daren R., 58, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams; unauthorized use of vehicle
Bayer, Douglas A., 39, assault family/household member impede
Roberts, Javonte M., 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Tapscott, Michael, 50, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Sinishtaj, Kristop, 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams
Taylor, Brandon, 25, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Monroe, Keith V., 48, driving while license is invalid with previous conviction
Baley, Roy A., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Castilleja, Alfred, 50, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Cass, Ciera N., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; driving while license is invalid with previous conviction
Whitfield, Brandon, 32, public intoxication
Carter, Darion L., 22, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Jenkins, Laura R., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions
Graham, Corey M., 45, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams; evading arrest / detention with a vehicle; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon
Scott, Dakota, 22, evading arrest / detention
June 3
Dominguez, Jacinto, 35, assault of a pregnant person
Goldsberry, Jeremi, 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams
Marcott, Randy B., 50, terroristic threat of family
Langston, Jason, 38, assault causing bodily injury
Richardson, Jarrel, 17, driving while intoxicated
Reavis, Jennifer G., 43, driving while license is invalid
Castaneda, Cynthia, 24, credit card or debit card abuse
Amador, Francisco, 28, public intoxication
Dillard, Simmion D., 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions; unauthorized use of vehicle; robbery; traffic offense Class C (two counts)
Jeon, Ivan, 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750 (two counts)
Pyburn, Ruben, 56, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; defective tailight; no operators license; display expired license plates
Covarrubias, Alex, 31, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction
Presley, Lottie M., 52, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Whitworth, Sesha M., 25, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent; speeding
Prewitt, Travis R., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; parole violation; fail to ID fugitive with intent (two counts) motor vehicle registration; fail to show proof of financial responsibility
Kimmons, Jacob O., 19, aggravated sexual assault
Slovak, Ronald L., 58, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Leese, LeRoy D., 32, unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Aguirre, Endeino, 46, parole violation – PCS
Lewis, Walter, 58, burglary of building
Lacheney, Tabitha, 45, unauthorized use of vehicle
Orozco, Miguel, 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; burglary of building (three counts); possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Tolleson, Courtney, 31, possession of a dangerous drug
Barrick, Gena K., 37, burglary of building
Baumgardner, Amy J., 34, prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic facility; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram (two counts)
Harrington, Najee, 25, resist arrest, search or transport
Cornejo, Reynaldo, 19, deadly conduct discharge firearm
Lusk, Byron, 22, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent
Lonzetta, Joseph, 33, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; burglary of habitation
June 4
Mayo, Trey 24, parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; unauthorized use of vehicle (two counts); theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750 (two counts); theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 (two counts)
Lacheney, Tabitha, 45, unauthorized use of vehicle
Lonzetta, Joseph, 33, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; burglary of a habitation
Santillanes, Edwin, 17, possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces
Whitfield, Brandon, 32, assault Class C – family violence
Brooks, Peggy J., 47, assault causing bodily injury
Roy, Steve, 38, possession of drug paraphernalia
Ortega, Perla N., 36, assault causing bodily injury
Carter, Edward A., 54, driving while intoxicated – 2nd
Tennison, Taylor, 23, possession of drug paraphernalia; fail to appear – bail jumping; fail to ID fugitive with intent
Dent, Michael L., 33, burglary of dwelling
Gonzales, Oscar A., 23, driving while intoxicated – 2nd
Black, Adrain D., 25, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; unlicensed carrying weapon; unlicensed possession of a firearm by felon
Lugo, Leticia, 28, fraud use/possess identifying info
Russell, Jerry D., 55, driving while intoxicated – 2nd
Bannick, Justin L., 22, driving while intoxicated – BAC
Grimes, Nathan B., 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams; assault causing bodily injury; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Serna, Nathan B., 44, sexual assault of a child
Beason, Amy L., 41, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750 (two counts); speeding; fail to maintain financial responsibility; expired driver's license; ran stop sign
Thomas, Ashley, 33, fail to maintain financial responsibility; fail to appear (two counts); speeding; expired driver's license
Camarillo, Sammy N., 22, online solicit of a minor
June 5
Matliff, Steven J., 27, driving while intoxicated with a child
Lopez, Roberto, 63, driving while intoxicated
Jarbeau, Timothy L., 35, public intoxication
Kelly, Kimberly L., 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Miller, Christopher, 43, no proof of financial responsibility; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
Flores, Jomanda, 23, driving while intoxicated
June 6
Chapa, Carlos, 57, public intoxication
Hernandez, Ruby, 21, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; evading
arrest/detention with vehicle; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Johnson, Shakeeva, 18, public intoxication
Menard, Christian, 23, possess/promote lewd visual matter
McNulty, Leslie M., 31, violate protective order - bias/prejudice
Duffey, Monty S., 38, evading arrest/detention
— Compiled by Don Hullett