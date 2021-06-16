Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of May 31-June 6

Waxahachie Daily Light

May 31

Segura, Rudy A., 44, public intoxication

Salazar, Michael A., 43, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 grams; burglary of vehicles

Ocanas, Angel R., 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Agreda, Eseguiel, 32, public intoxication

Soto, Juan M., 40, assault causing bodily injury

Soto, Leonel B., 36, interfere with public duties

Hernandez, Hector, 25, public intoxication

Sanchez, Mario, 38, interfere with public duties; resist arrest, search or transport; fail to identify

Hambrick, Joanne, 50, assault causing bodily injury

Martinez, Cynthia, 54, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 grams

DeLaCruz, Roberto, 37, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; speeding; fail to maintain financial responsibility; driving while license is invalid

Mitchell, Vanessa, 40, driving while intoxicated/open

Jiles, DeMondrick J., 38, criminal trespass; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 grams

Jones, Ivory J., 41, aggravated assault date/family/household member

Prentice, Nicholas, 32, aggravated assault date/family/household member

Weatherholtz, Jacob, 33, possession of child pornography (10 counts)

Jarbeau, Timothy L., 35, accident involving damage to vehicle

Atkinson, Erica V., 44, public intoxication

June 1

Fisher, James T., 26, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; assault causing bodily injury

Monreal, Jennifer, 20, driving while intoxicated

Brooks, Cortney D., 32, public intoxication

Fincher, Lana H., 50, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Cutler, Krysta D., 35, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Ellinger, Lindsey, 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Ramirez, Jose, 34, fail to identify; evading arrest/detention; theft Class C

Gutierrez, April S., 50, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions

Guyton, Clinton G., 23, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; unlicensed carrying weapon

Schoolfield, Paula, 52, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Henry, Ocie L., 53, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 grams

Brown, Darrien M., 18, evading arrest/detention; engaging in organized criminal activity

Linscomb, Jonathan, 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams

Sharp, Nykee M., 23, assault causing bodily injury (two counts); theft of firearm

Rodriguez, Jesus E., 26, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; speeding; driving while license invalid; unrestrained child; failure to appear

June 2

McGrew, Jayme L., 18, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Morgan, Deanna M., 51, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams (two counts); possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams; prohibited substance/item in correctional / civic facility

Gomez, Vincente, 27, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; accident involving damage to vehicle; leaving scene of accident

Sanchez, Alexis, 19, assault causing bodily injury

Acosta, Javier L., 51, driving while intoxicated/open

Collier, Ashton B., 24, harassment; no driver's license

Cuadros, Ignacio, 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; driving while intoxicated-BAC

Beemer, Daren R., 58, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams; unauthorized use of vehicle

Bayer, Douglas A., 39, assault family/household member impede

Roberts, Javonte M., 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Tapscott, Michael, 50, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Sinishtaj, Kristop, 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams

Taylor, Brandon, 25, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Monroe, Keith V., 48, driving while license is invalid with previous conviction

Baley, Roy A., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Castilleja, Alfred, 50, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Cass, Ciera N., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; driving while license is invalid with previous conviction

Whitfield, Brandon, 32, public intoxication

Carter, Darion L., 22, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Jenkins, Laura R., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions

Graham, Corey M., 45, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams; evading arrest / detention with a vehicle; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon

Scott, Dakota, 22, evading arrest / detention

June 3

Dominguez, Jacinto, 35, assault of a pregnant person

Goldsberry, Jeremi, 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams

Marcott, Randy B., 50, terroristic threat of family

Langston, Jason, 38, assault causing bodily injury

Richardson, Jarrel, 17, driving while intoxicated

Reavis, Jennifer G., 43, driving while license is invalid

Castaneda, Cynthia, 24, credit card or debit card abuse

Amador, Francisco, 28, public intoxication

Dillard, Simmion D., 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions; unauthorized use of vehicle; robbery; traffic offense Class C (two counts)

Jeon, Ivan, 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750 (two counts)

Pyburn, Ruben, 56, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; defective tailight; no operators license; display expired license plates

Covarrubias, Alex, 31, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction

Presley, Lottie M., 52, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Whitworth, Sesha M., 25, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent; speeding

Prewitt, Travis R., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; parole violation; fail to ID fugitive with intent (two counts) motor vehicle registration; fail to show proof of financial responsibility

Kimmons, Jacob O., 19, aggravated sexual assault

Slovak, Ronald L., 58, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Leese, LeRoy D., 32, unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Aguirre, Endeino, 46, parole violation – PCS

Lewis, Walter, 58, burglary of building

Lacheney, Tabitha, 45, unauthorized use of vehicle

Orozco, Miguel, 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; burglary of building (three counts); possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Tolleson, Courtney, 31, possession of a dangerous drug

Barrick, Gena K., 37, burglary of building

Baumgardner, Amy J., 34, prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic facility; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram (two counts)

Harrington, Najee, 25, resist arrest, search or transport

Cornejo, Reynaldo, 19, deadly conduct discharge firearm

Lusk, Byron, 22, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent

Lonzetta, Joseph, 33, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; burglary of habitation

June 4

Mayo, Trey 24, parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; unauthorized use of vehicle (two counts); theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750 (two counts); theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 (two counts)

Lacheney, Tabitha, 45, unauthorized use of vehicle

Lonzetta, Joseph, 33, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; burglary of a habitation

Santillanes, Edwin, 17, possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces

Whitfield, Brandon, 32, assault Class C – family violence

Brooks, Peggy J., 47, assault causing bodily injury

Roy, Steve, 38, possession of drug paraphernalia

Ortega, Perla N., 36, assault causing bodily injury

Carter, Edward A., 54, driving while intoxicated – 2nd

Tennison, Taylor, 23, possession of drug paraphernalia; fail to appear – bail jumping; fail to ID fugitive with intent

Dent, Michael L., 33, burglary of dwelling

Gonzales, Oscar A., 23, driving while intoxicated – 2nd

Black, Adrain D., 25, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; unlicensed carrying weapon; unlicensed possession of a firearm by felon

Lugo, Leticia, 28, fraud use/possess identifying info

Russell, Jerry D., 55, driving while intoxicated – 2nd

Bannick, Justin L., 22, driving while intoxicated – BAC

Grimes, Nathan B., 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams; assault causing bodily injury; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Serna, Nathan B., 44, sexual assault of a child

Beason, Amy L., 41, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750 (two counts); speeding; fail to maintain financial responsibility; expired driver's license; ran stop sign

Thomas, Ashley, 33, fail to maintain financial responsibility; fail to appear (two counts); speeding; expired driver's license

Camarillo, Sammy N., 22, online solicit of a minor

June 5

Matliff, Steven J., 27, driving while intoxicated with a child

Lopez, Roberto, 63, driving while intoxicated

Jarbeau, Timothy L., 35, public intoxication

Kelly, Kimberly L., 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Miller, Christopher, 43, no proof of financial responsibility; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Flores, Jomanda, 23, driving while intoxicated

June 6

Chapa, Carlos, 57, public intoxication

Hernandez, Ruby, 21, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; evading

arrest/detention with vehicle; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Johnson, Shakeeva, 18, public intoxication

Menard, Christian, 23, possess/promote lewd visual matter

McNulty, Leslie M., 31, violate protective order - bias/prejudice

Duffey, Monty S., 38, evading arrest/detention

— Compiled by Don Hullett