Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of May 24-30
May 24
Cadena, Luis E., 27, assault causing bodily injury
Johnson, Broderick, 33, parole violation
Ramos, Carlos A., 30, driving while intoxicated BAC
Shipman, Ryan D., 21, evading arrest detention; open container; drunkenness; littering
Mask, Lacasta K., 43, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Robinson, Harold E., 54, parole violation
Dalton, Leah D., 34, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Mitchell, Jyran, 19, unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Smiley, Larry, 68, forgery financial instrument
Berrios, Navar M., 26, online solicit of a minor sexual
Harris, Joseph C., 40, theft of property less than $2,500 with two more previous
Berman, James L., 57, aggravated sexual assault of a child (two counts)
Frager, Jaxon C., 24, driving while intoxicated BAC
May 25
Biscoe, Keshun L., 30, public intoxication
Campos, Michelle, 50, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Barrera, Sergio D., 32, fail to ID giving false; fail to ID fugitive from justice
Strubig, Brandon, 26, driving while intoxicated
Cristobal, Andy M., 22, evading arrest detention with vehicle
Stepp, Devon R., 24, criminal trespass; possession of drug paraphernalia
Lugo, Edwin A., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Deax, Justin, 38, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750
Levingston, Montei, 36, driving while license invalid with previous conviction; no driver's license; unrestrained child under 8
Ross, David W., 62, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous
Giesecke, Gabriell, 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Stewart, Daniel, 28, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Fitzgerald, Caroline, 34, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Culpepper, Juwon J., 27, drunkenness
Rathbone, Michael, 26, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; tamper with identification number
May 26
Crowell, Brian K., 44, assault causing bodily injury (two counts)
James, Johnny R., 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Gonzalez, Vincente, 54, public intoxication; theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous
Stepp, Devon R., 24, criminal trespass; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Biscoe, Keshun L., 30, criminal trespass
Nelson, Christopher, 25, fail to ID fugitive intent giving false info; bond violation – protective order (two counts); no driver's license; fail to maintain financial responsibility
Silmon, Antonia D., 52, online solicit of a minor sexual
McCary, Crystal M., 32, fail to ID fugitive intent giving false info; robbery; fraud use / possess identifying info; theft $2,500; failure to appear; expired driver's license; fail to maintain financial responsibility
Burton, Donald L., 52, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
Thompson, Evangeli, 51, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous
Claudillo, Efrain D., 45, assault family/household member impede
Rice, Paul L., 51, forgery financial instrument
Bradley, Daundrey, 24, burglary of habitation
Orozco, Jose E., 18, possession of dangerous drug
Dunlap, Steven, 43, parole violation
Contreras, Adalber, 40, intoxication manslaughter with vehicle
Martinez, Felipe, 24, burglary of habitation
Davis, Janoshia, 18, assault causing bodily injury
Dixon, Jennifer L., 40, assault causing bodily injury
Beecham, Jessee J., 18, assault causing bodily injury
May 27
Feaster, Larry D., 63, resist arrest, search or transport; assault public servant
Parker, Demarcus R., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Mata, Walter N., 43, assault peace officer/judge
Molina, Christian I., 23, driving while intoxicated
Bradford, Marshall, 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Johnson, Kevin, 40, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
Carver, Joshua M., 34, unlicensed possession of firearm by felon; unauthorized use of vehicle; assault family/household member impede; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; assault family/household member impede
Radke, Heather M., 38, parole violation
Burns, Paulette N., 24, fail to ID fugitive intent giving false info; identity theft
Donaldson, Jatavius, 22, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of narcotic paraphernalia (two counts)
Huddle, Mark C., 41, driving while intoxicated/open
May 28
Burdge, Krista R., 34, credit card or debit card abuse; evading arrest or detention; driving while intoxicated; credit card or debit card abuse
Cox, Tammy R., 52, assault causing bodily injury
Godinez, Francisco, 35, driving while intoxicated
Aparicio, Steffany, 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Cuellar, Sean, 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Schubert, Adriana, 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Santiago, Jennifer, 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Banegas, Edgar, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; fail to ID fugitive intent giving false info; driving while intoxicated
Stevenson, Romeo T., 20, unauthorized use of vehicle
Martin, Joshua L., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; forgery government/national institution/monetary
Broabus, Sheneque, 36, Assault causing bodily injury
Brown, Teresa L., 48, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Hill, Rickey, 23, assault causing bodily injury
Hernandez, Matthew, 28, resist arrest search or transport; speeding; violate driver's license restriction – lense; violate driver's license restriction – lofs; violate written promise to appear
May 29
Medrano, Christopher, 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams
Blackmon, David A., 22, unauthorized use of vehicle; evading arrest/detention with vehicle (two counts); unauthorized use of vehicle
Elrod, Jamie G., 45, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; no proof of financial responsibility
Shelton, Eric J., 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; burglary of building
Woolard, Seth, 24, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Russell, Christy, 48, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Darrell, Mitchell, 18, criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500; false statement to law enforcement
Watkins, Courtney, 31, accident involving damage to vehicle
Todd, Teresa P., 44, assault causing bodily injury
Davilla, Hector B., 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Perez, Eric, 44, public intoxication
Constancio, Justin, 26, assault Class C
Butts, Irena, 42, assault Class C – family violence
Luna, Leslie, 18, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
May 30
Figueroa, Francisco, 56, public intoxication
Plummer, Lewis L., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams
Bailey, Wayland, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 grams
Neal, Jesse, 39, driving while intoxicated- BAC
Bolton, Justin J., 31, credit card or debit card abuse (two counts); theft of property
greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
Taylor, Donald E., 55, parole violation
Rodriguez, Marcus, 42, assault causing bodily injury
Prentice, April, 47, assault Class C – family violence
Pruitt, Jerry W., 30, assault Class C – family violence; criminal mischief
Itson, Ethan R., 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 grams
Little, Larry D., 37, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 grams
— Compiled by Don Hullett