Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of May 24-30

May 24

Cadena, Luis E., 27, assault causing bodily injury

Johnson, Broderick, 33, parole violation

Ramos, Carlos A., 30, driving while intoxicated BAC

Shipman, Ryan D., 21, evading arrest detention; open container; drunkenness; littering

Mask, Lacasta K., 43, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Robinson, Harold E., 54, parole violation

Dalton, Leah D., 34, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Mitchell, Jyran, 19, unlicensed carrying weapon; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Smiley, Larry, 68, forgery financial instrument

Berrios, Navar M., 26, online solicit of a minor sexual

Harris, Joseph C., 40, theft of property less than $2,500 with two more previous

Berman, James L., 57, aggravated sexual assault of a child (two counts)

Frager, Jaxon C., 24, driving while intoxicated BAC

May 25

Biscoe, Keshun L., 30, public intoxication

Campos, Michelle, 50, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Barrera, Sergio D., 32, fail to ID giving false; fail to ID fugitive from justice

Strubig, Brandon, 26, driving while intoxicated

Cristobal, Andy M., 22, evading arrest detention with vehicle

Stepp, Devon R., 24, criminal trespass; possession of drug paraphernalia

Lugo, Edwin A., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Deax, Justin, 38, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750

Levingston, Montei, 36, driving while license invalid with previous conviction; no driver's license; unrestrained child under 8

Ross, David W., 62, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous

Giesecke, Gabriell, 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Stewart, Daniel, 28, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Fitzgerald, Caroline, 34, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Culpepper, Juwon J., 27, drunkenness

Rathbone, Michael, 26, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; tamper with identification number

May 26

Crowell, Brian K., 44, assault causing bodily injury (two counts)

James, Johnny R., 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Gonzalez, Vincente, 54, public intoxication; theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous

Stepp, Devon R., 24, criminal trespass; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Biscoe, Keshun L., 30, criminal trespass

Nelson, Christopher, 25, fail to ID fugitive intent giving false info; bond violation – protective order (two counts); no driver's license; fail to maintain financial responsibility

Silmon, Antonia D., 52, online solicit of a minor sexual

McCary, Crystal M., 32, fail to ID fugitive intent giving false info; robbery; fraud use / possess identifying info; theft $2,500; failure to appear; expired driver's license; fail to maintain financial responsibility

Burton, Donald L., 52, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

Thompson, Evangeli, 51, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous

Claudillo, Efrain D., 45, assault family/household member impede

Rice, Paul L., 51, forgery financial instrument

Bradley, Daundrey, 24, burglary of habitation

Orozco, Jose E., 18, possession of dangerous drug

Dunlap, Steven, 43, parole violation

Contreras, Adalber, 40, intoxication manslaughter with vehicle

Martinez, Felipe, 24, burglary of habitation

Davis, Janoshia, 18, assault causing bodily injury

Dixon, Jennifer L., 40, assault causing bodily injury

Beecham, Jessee J., 18, assault causing bodily injury

May 27

Feaster, Larry D., 63, resist arrest, search or transport; assault public servant

Parker, Demarcus R., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Mata, Walter N., 43, assault peace officer/judge

Molina, Christian I., 23, driving while intoxicated

Bradford, Marshall, 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Johnson, Kevin, 40, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Carver, Joshua M., 34, unlicensed possession of firearm by felon; unauthorized use of vehicle; assault family/household member impede; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; assault family/household member impede

Radke, Heather M., 38, parole violation

Burns, Paulette N., 24, fail to ID fugitive intent giving false info; identity theft

Donaldson, Jatavius, 22, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; possession of narcotic paraphernalia (two counts)

Huddle, Mark C., 41, driving while intoxicated/open

May 28

Burdge, Krista R., 34, credit card or debit card abuse; evading arrest or detention; driving while intoxicated; credit card or debit card abuse

Cox, Tammy R., 52, assault causing bodily injury

Godinez, Francisco, 35, driving while intoxicated

Aparicio, Steffany, 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Cuellar, Sean, 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Schubert, Adriana, 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Santiago, Jennifer, 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Banegas, Edgar, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; fail to ID fugitive intent giving false info; driving while intoxicated

Stevenson, Romeo T., 20, unauthorized use of vehicle

Martin, Joshua L., 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; forgery government/national institution/monetary

Broabus, Sheneque, 36, Assault causing bodily injury

Brown, Teresa L., 48, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Hill, Rickey, 23, assault causing bodily injury

Hernandez, Matthew, 28, resist arrest search or transport; speeding; violate driver's license restriction – lense; violate driver's license restriction – lofs; violate written promise to appear

May 29

Medrano, Christopher, 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams

Blackmon, David A., 22, unauthorized use of vehicle; evading arrest/detention with vehicle (two counts); unauthorized use of vehicle

Elrod, Jamie G., 45, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; no proof of financial responsibility

Shelton, Eric J., 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; burglary of building

Woolard, Seth, 24, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Russell, Christy, 48, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Darrell, Mitchell, 18, criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500; false statement to law enforcement

Watkins, Courtney, 31, accident involving damage to vehicle

Todd, Teresa P., 44, assault causing bodily injury

Davilla, Hector B., 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Perez, Eric, 44, public intoxication

Constancio, Justin, 26, assault Class C

Butts, Irena, 42, assault Class C – family violence

Luna, Leslie, 18, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

May 30

Figueroa, Francisco, 56, public intoxication

Plummer, Lewis L., 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams

Bailey, Wayland, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 grams

Neal, Jesse, 39, driving while intoxicated- BAC

Bolton, Justin J., 31, credit card or debit card abuse (two counts); theft of property

greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Taylor, Donald E., 55, parole violation

Rodriguez, Marcus, 42, assault causing bodily injury

Prentice, April, 47, assault Class C – family violence

Pruitt, Jerry W., 30, assault Class C – family violence; criminal mischief

Itson, Ethan R., 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 grams

Little, Larry D., 37, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 grams

