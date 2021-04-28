Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of April 12-18
April 12
Ali, Mohamed T., 27, assault causing bodily injury
Johnston, James R., 48, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
Chacon, Sergio A., 52, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Cutler, Krysta D., 35, false report to a police officer
Muniz, Hector, 17, indecent assault
Kozak, John T., 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Parrent, Marc S., 67, possession of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Sanchez, Angel D., 25, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds
DeLossantos, Laure, 25, driving while intoxicated
Walker, Robert T., 26, indecent assault
April 13
Jiles, Shavaire S., 24, unrestrained child under 8 years old; driving while license invalid; expired motor vehicle registration; no proof of financial responsibility
Cortes, Alejandro, 50, no driver's license
Reed, Octavius A., 43, evading arrest / detention with a previous conviction; manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A less than 1 gram; manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 / 4 less than 28 grams; deliver marijuana greater than 1 / 4 ounce but less than 5 pounds;
tamper/fabricated physical evidence with intent
Martinez, Jose E., 17, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A less than 1 gram
Lopez, Anthony J., 23, unlicensed carrying a weapon
Romero, Jose L., 31, fail to ID giving false
Porch, Xavion D., 18, manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 1 gram
Robinson, Brandon, 32, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction; traffic offense Class C (two counts)
Guerra, Erika M., 32, fail to ID giving false
Stewart, Kelly, 56, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Harris, Thalia R., 21, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500; traffic offense Class C (two counts); theft Class C
Juwara, Kirby L., 37, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
April 14
Jernigan, Kenneth, 34, unauthorized use of vehicle
Donaldson, Richard, 52, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; expired motor vehicle registration; driving while license is invalid; unrestrained child
Hernandez, Drake M., 27, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 / 4 greater than 200 grams but less than 400 grams
Johnson, Kaleigh G., 25, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 / 4 greater than 200 grams but less than 400 grams
Butler, Wayne D., 71, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Herford, Rodney D., 54, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; credit card or debit card abuse
Pagan, Juan L., 42, possession of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Neal, Cleve A., 49, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Barrera, Sergio D., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; failure to control speed; unsafe parking; no driver's license
McIntyre, Leticia 39, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction
Gonzalez, Shelia D., 39, possession of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Myers, Joe R., 38, assault causing bodily injury
Robinson, Tommy L., 38, public intoxication
Garza, Alex G., 34, no driver's license; speeding; theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500 (two counts)
Dike, Tristan, 24, no driver's license (two counts); expired registration
Kirven, Traeveon D., 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Kelly, Adriane L., 50, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Alvarado, Felix J., 44, assault causing bodily injury; assault by contact family violence
Strunk, Theresa N., 35, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750 (two counts)
Hernandez, Juan N., 41, driving while intoxicated with a child; ICE detainer
Lopez, Servando L., 20, burglary of habitation
Ghaemmaghani, Benj, 44, credit card or debit card abuse; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Lugo, Henry R., 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Casdtillo, Reynaldo, 25, driving while intoxicated
Frenstrom, Andrew, 35, harassment
April 15
Wetmore, Richard A., 36, aggravated battery (two counts); resisting law enforcement; public intoxication
Martin, Laurence E., 64, manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; parole violation
Johnson, Troy D., 54, fail to ID fugitive with intent; parole violation
Kelly, Adriane L., 50, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Walker, Ronald, 28, parole violation – fraud possession controlled substance / prescription; parole violation - manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; driving while license is invalid
Hernandez, Juan N., 41, driving while intoxicated with a child; ICE detainer
Ghaemmaghami, Benj, 44, credit card or debit card abuse; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; public intoxication
Abraha, Rimmon, 24, credit card or debit card abuse; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; unlicensed carrying weapon
Corpman, David A., 49, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Moran, Erin J., 26, criminal trespass
McWilliams, Justin, 28, assault causing bodily injury
McWilliams, Angela, 36, assault causing bodily injury
Washington, Jeffery, 54, parole violation
Jenkins, Angela A., 36, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; display expired license plate; expired driver's license; expired registration (six counts); fail to maintain financial responsibility (three counts); fail to maintain financial responsibility – 2nd (two counts); traffic offense Class C (two counts); expired operator's license; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license is invalid (six counts); expired motor vehicle registration; expired motor vehicle inspection (three counts).
Cedillo, Roman C., 29, assault family/household member impede
April 16
Garza, Albert A., 48, assault causing bodily injury
Bowman, Michael, 28, aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Corpman, David A., 49, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Washington, Jefferson, 54, parole violation
Espinoza, Jamie M., 40, indecency with a child – sexual contact
Rubio, Owen O., 22, possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces; unlicensed carrying a weapon
Creel, Heather J., 33, public intoxication
Westbrook, Michael, 20, driving while license is invalid with previous conviction
Maldomado, Christi, 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; unlicensed carrying a weapon; driving while intoxicated - BAC
Solorzano, Edgar, 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Honey, Edie, 60, conspire to possess with intent
Polk, Latashia, 45, possession of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Medina, Roxanne L., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; bench warrant
Davis, Arrlis, 45, burglary of a building; traffic offense Class C
Rocha, Jose I., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Skinner, Charles W., 42, possession of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; false drug test falsification; manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Saunders, Miracle, 18, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
April 17
Jones, Austin B., 22, driving while intoxicated - BAC
Mansan, Anthony M., 39, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Pintor, Jose 34, driving while intoxicated – 2nd
Henderson, Kenneth, 66, no proof of financial responsibility (two counts)
Lara, Justyn, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Virgil, Amanda, 50, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Castillo, Jose, 42, driving while intoxicated – 2nd
Martinez, Braulio, 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Dixon, Nathanael A., 23, driving while intoxicated
Mendez, Ricardo, 18, traffic offense Class C (10 counts); public order crimes Class C
Vidler, John P., 22, driving while intoxicated / open
Townsend, Celeste, 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Gutierrez, Fernando, 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; prohibited substance/item in correctional / civic facility
Baumann, Michael S., 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Martinez, Vanessa, 42, evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle; driving while intoxicated/open; ran red light; speeding; driving with invalid license
Watkins, Kevin, 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; Traffic offense Class C (four counts); public order crimes Class C (two counts); burglary of vehicles
Ingram, Jacob T., 18, traffic offense Class C
Gallegos, Arianna, 18, liquor violation Class C; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
April 18
Ratliff, Lorie M., 55, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Degrate, Devin D., 24, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; unlicensed carrying a weapon
Hernandez, Victor, 37, driving while intoxicated with a child
Fernandez, Alexander, 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; driving while intoxicated – 2nd; unlicensed carrying a weapon
Simmons, Larry D., 23, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; abandon / endanger child intentionally / knowingly
Littleton, William, 22, possession of a controlled substance greater than 2 grams but less than 4 grams
Poston, Christine, 34, driving while intoxicated / open
Brown, Jeremy C., 37, pubic intoxication
Jumper, Rebecca L., 32, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Delossantos, Vanessa, 37, possession of a dangerous drug; traffic offense Class C (four counts)
Franklin, Bruce B., 49, driving while intoxicated / open
