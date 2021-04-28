Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of April 12-18

Waxahachie Daily Light

April 12

Ali, Mohamed T., 27, assault causing bodily injury

Johnston, James R., 48, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

Chacon, Sergio A., 52, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Cutler, Krysta D., 35, false report to a police officer

Muniz, Hector, 17, indecent assault

Kozak, John T., 44, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Parrent, Marc S., 67, possession of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Sanchez, Angel D., 25, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds

DeLossantos, Laure, 25, driving while intoxicated

Walker, Robert T., 26, indecent assault

April 13

Jiles, Shavaire S., 24, unrestrained child under 8 years old; driving while license invalid; expired motor vehicle registration; no proof of financial responsibility

Cortes, Alejandro, 50, no driver's license

Reed, Octavius A., 43, evading arrest / detention with a previous conviction; manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A less than 1 gram; manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 / 4 less than 28 grams; deliver marijuana greater than 1 / 4 ounce but less than 5 pounds;

tamper/fabricated physical evidence with intent

Martinez, Jose E., 17, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A less than 1 gram

Lopez, Anthony J., 23, unlicensed carrying a weapon

Romero, Jose L., 31, fail to ID giving false

Porch, Xavion D., 18, manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 1 gram

Robinson, Brandon, 32, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction; traffic offense Class C (two counts)

Guerra, Erika M., 32, fail to ID giving false

Stewart, Kelly, 56, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Harris, Thalia R., 21, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500; traffic offense Class C (two counts); theft Class C

Juwara, Kirby L., 37, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

April 14

Jernigan, Kenneth, 34, unauthorized use of vehicle

Donaldson, Richard, 52, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; expired motor vehicle registration; driving while license is invalid; unrestrained child

Hernandez, Drake M., 27, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 / 4 greater than 200 grams but less than 400 grams

Johnson, Kaleigh G., 25, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 / 4 greater than 200 grams but less than 400 grams

Butler, Wayne D., 71, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Herford, Rodney D., 54, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; credit card or debit card abuse

Pagan, Juan L., 42, possession of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Neal, Cleve A., 49, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Barrera, Sergio D., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; failure to control speed; unsafe parking; no driver's license

McIntyre, Leticia 39, driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction

Gonzalez, Shelia D., 39, possession of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Myers, Joe R., 38, assault causing bodily injury

Robinson, Tommy L., 38, public intoxication

Garza, Alex G., 34, no driver's license; speeding; theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500 (two counts)

Dike, Tristan, 24, no driver's license (two counts); expired registration

Kirven, Traeveon D., 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Kelly, Adriane L., 50, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Alvarado, Felix J., 44, assault causing bodily injury; assault by contact family violence

Strunk, Theresa N., 35, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750 (two counts)

Hernandez, Juan N., 41, driving while intoxicated with a child; ICE detainer

Lopez, Servando L., 20, burglary of habitation

Ghaemmaghani, Benj, 44, credit card or debit card abuse; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Lugo, Henry R., 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Casdtillo, Reynaldo, 25, driving while intoxicated

Frenstrom, Andrew, 35, harassment

April 15

Wetmore, Richard A., 36, aggravated battery (two counts); resisting law enforcement; public intoxication

Martin, Laurence E., 64, manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; parole violation

Johnson, Troy D., 54, fail to ID fugitive with intent; parole violation

Kelly, Adriane L., 50, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Walker, Ronald, 28, parole violation – fraud possession controlled substance / prescription; parole violation - manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; driving while license is invalid

Hernandez, Juan N., 41, driving while intoxicated with a child; ICE detainer

Ghaemmaghami, Benj, 44, credit card or debit card abuse; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; public intoxication

Abraha, Rimmon, 24, credit card or debit card abuse; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; unlicensed carrying weapon

Corpman, David A., 49, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Moran, Erin J., 26, criminal trespass

McWilliams, Justin, 28, assault causing bodily injury

McWilliams, Angela, 36, assault causing bodily injury

Washington, Jeffery, 54, parole violation

Jenkins, Angela A., 36, possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds; display expired license plate; expired driver's license; expired registration (six counts); fail to maintain financial responsibility (three counts); fail to maintain financial responsibility – 2nd (two counts); traffic offense Class C (two counts); expired operator's license; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license is invalid (six counts); expired motor vehicle registration; expired motor vehicle inspection (three counts).

Cedillo, Roman C., 29, assault family/household member impede

April 16

Garza, Albert A., 48, assault causing bodily injury

Bowman, Michael, 28, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Corpman, David A., 49, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Washington, Jefferson, 54, parole violation

Espinoza, Jamie M., 40, indecency with a child – sexual contact

Rubio, Owen O., 22, possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces; unlicensed carrying a weapon

Creel, Heather J., 33, public intoxication

Westbrook, Michael, 20, driving while license is invalid with previous conviction

Maldomado, Christi, 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; unlicensed carrying a weapon; driving while intoxicated - BAC

Solorzano, Edgar, 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Honey, Edie, 60, conspire to possess with intent

Polk, Latashia, 45, possession of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Medina, Roxanne L., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; bench warrant

Davis, Arrlis, 45, burglary of a building; traffic offense Class C

Rocha, Jose I., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Skinner, Charles W., 42, possession of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; false drug test falsification; manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Saunders, Miracle, 18, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

April 17

Jones, Austin B., 22, driving while intoxicated - BAC

Mansan, Anthony M., 39, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Pintor, Jose 34, driving while intoxicated – 2nd

Henderson, Kenneth, 66, no proof of financial responsibility (two counts)

Lara, Justyn, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Virgil, Amanda, 50, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Castillo, Jose, 42, driving while intoxicated – 2nd

Martinez, Braulio, 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Dixon, Nathanael A., 23, driving while intoxicated

Mendez, Ricardo, 18, traffic offense Class C (10 counts); public order crimes Class C

Vidler, John P., 22, driving while intoxicated / open

Townsend, Celeste, 41, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Gutierrez, Fernando, 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; prohibited substance/item in correctional / civic facility

Baumann, Michael S., 46, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Martinez, Vanessa, 42, evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle; driving while intoxicated/open; ran red light; speeding; driving with invalid license

Watkins, Kevin, 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; Traffic offense Class C (four counts); public order crimes Class C (two counts); burglary of vehicles

Ingram, Jacob T., 18, traffic offense Class C

Gallegos, Arianna, 18, liquor violation Class C; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

April 18

Ratliff, Lorie M., 55, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Degrate, Devin D., 24, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; unlicensed carrying a weapon

Hernandez, Victor, 37, driving while intoxicated with a child

Fernandez, Alexander, 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; driving while intoxicated – 2nd; unlicensed carrying a weapon

Simmons, Larry D., 23, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; abandon / endanger child intentionally / knowingly

Littleton, William, 22, possession of a controlled substance greater than 2 grams but less than 4 grams

Poston, Christine, 34, driving while intoxicated / open

Brown, Jeremy C., 37, pubic intoxication

Jumper, Rebecca L., 32, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Delossantos, Vanessa, 37, possession of a dangerous drug; traffic offense Class C (four counts)

Franklin, Bruce B., 49, driving while intoxicated / open

