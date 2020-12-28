Ellis County Crime Blotter for Dec 14-20
Dec. 14:
• Sanchez, Ricardo M., 38, no drivers license; failure to maintain financial responsibility
• Prewitt, Travis R., 26, failure to ID with fugitive intent; parole violation
• Espinoza, Raul G., 47, assault causing bodily injury
• Mathews, Fred E., 69, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Barrientos, Cesar, 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Williams, Shaddie, 40, expired motor vehicle registration; failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts
• Strickland, Alexander, 28, forgery of a government/national instrument; fraudulent use/possession of identifying information; theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500; failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts.
• St. John, Victoria F., 29, possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces.
Dec. 15:
• Forrest, Candice M., 39, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
• Guess, Chazattee S., 26, possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces; unlicensed carrying of a weapon; grand larceny
• Seratto, Mando, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Avila, Angelica V., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Bernal, Fred B., 31, theft of property greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Roland, Sheniqua R., 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; no drivers license; unrestrained child; failure to maintain financial responsibility, three counts; driving while license is invalid; passing emergency vehicle
• Dunham, Danielle N., 29, injury to a child/elderly/disabled
• Hernandez, Ailyn, 20, theft of mail – 10 LTR less than 30 addresses
• Simon, Madelyn R., 22, intoxication assault with a vehicle
• Sims, Jamesha, 25, forgery of a financial instrument
Jolly, Joseph, 34, burglary of a vehicle with 2 or more convictions; parole violation
• Mata, Luis C., 32, driving while intoxicated/open; ICE detainer
Dec. 16:
• Valdez, Mario E., 38, no insurance; failed to yield right of way
• Taylor, Jermain L., 29, assault causing bodily injury; driving motor vehicle without license
• Boyd, Weslon D., 23, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• McDonald, Chad N., 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, two counts
• Skinner, Brenzel 29, unauthorized use of vehicle
• Edwards, Keith, 54, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
• Stock, Kyle C., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; unlicensed carrying of a weapon
• Law, Lwe, 50, driving while intoxicated
• Tarver, Chukedrick, 33, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Doddy, Dominique A., 35, assault causing bodily injury
• Davis, Chastyn M., 21, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; traffic offense Class C
Dec. 17:
• Donaldson, David A., 55, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; unlicensed carrying of a weapon
• Burks, Edwin D., 47, parole violation
• Allen, Joshua L., 26, burglary of habitation
• Lehman, George, 39, invasive visual recording-bath, two counts
• Sutton, Jonathan L., 23, failure to comply with sex offenders registration; indecency with a child-exposure
• Turner, Robert, 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; driving with license invalid with previous conviction
• Northorp, Colleen, 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Bralley, Brett A., 27, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Dec. 18:
• Draughon, Ricky D., 56, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
• Benavides, Jordan, 24, assault causing bodily injury; injury of a child/elderly/disabled
• Maldonado, Damien, 41, diving while intoxicated/open container
• Dekerf, Simon J., 34, parole violation; assaulting peace officer or judge; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle/watercraft with prior
• Martinez, Oscar S., 35, driving while intoxicated
• Bradley, Michael J., 20, unauthorized use of a vehicle
• Wickman, Jeremy, 34, deadly conduct; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon
• Hodo, Cody L., 28, driving while intoxicated, second offense
• Grayson, Lenard, 41, forgery of a financial instrument
• Chamberlain, Lando, 23, driving while intoxicated, second offense
• Torres, Eduardo 32, driving while intoxicated
• Perez, Alirio 35, engaging in organized criminal activity
• Smith, Thomas R., 34, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Cathey, Ciera N., 27, driving while intoxicated
Dec. 19:
• Tarrant, Xavier, 30, robbery
• Scott, Alvin D., 59, driving while intoxicated, second offense
• Zamarripa, Estevan, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
• Jones, Adrian T., 31, assault causing bodily injury; speeding
• Martinez, Mayra J., 37, assault causing bodily injury
• Hopgood, Mary J., 18, theft class C
• Williams, Kenneth, 55, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
Dec. 20:
• Carter, Johnny B., 43, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
• Ortega, Dusty L., 24, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle
• Alexander, Larkin, 27, driving while intoxicated BAC
• Campos, Jose, 17, public intoxication
• Williams Joshua A., 32, assault causing bodily injury; no proof of insurance; no drivers license
• Contreras, Nicholas, 27, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750; criminal trespass
• Chenette, Ryan K., 28, assault causing bodily injury
• Means, Joseph, 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; abandoning/endangering a child; tampering with government school record license
• Honeycutt, Jessica, 39, abandoning/endangering a child; tampering with government record
• Dilcher, Erica R., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Biscoe, Keshun L., 30, criminal trespass; theft Class C