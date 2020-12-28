Ellis County Crime Blotter for Dec 14-20

Compiled by Don Hullett

Dec. 14:

• Sanchez, Ricardo M., 38, no drivers license; failure to maintain financial responsibility

• Prewitt, Travis R., 26, failure to ID with fugitive intent; parole violation

• Espinoza, Raul G., 47, assault causing bodily injury

• Mathews, Fred E., 69, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Barrientos, Cesar, 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Williams, Shaddie, 40, expired motor vehicle registration; failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts

• Strickland, Alexander, 28, forgery of a government/national instrument; fraudulent use/possession of identifying information; theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500; failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts.

• St. John, Victoria F., 29, possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces.

Dec. 15:

• Forrest, Candice M., 39, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

• Guess, Chazattee S., 26, possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces; unlicensed carrying of a weapon; grand larceny

• Seratto, Mando, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Avila, Angelica V., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Bernal, Fred B., 31, theft of property greater than $30,000 but less than $150,000; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Roland, Sheniqua R., 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; no drivers license; unrestrained child; failure to maintain financial responsibility, three counts; driving while license is invalid; passing emergency vehicle

• Dunham, Danielle N., 29, injury to a child/elderly/disabled

• Hernandez, Ailyn, 20, theft of mail – 10 LTR less than 30 addresses

• Simon, Madelyn R., 22, intoxication assault with a vehicle

• Sims, Jamesha, 25, forgery of a financial instrument

Jolly, Joseph, 34, burglary of a vehicle with 2 or more convictions; parole violation

• Mata, Luis C., 32, driving while intoxicated/open; ICE detainer

Dec. 16:

• Valdez, Mario E., 38, no insurance; failed to yield right of way

• Taylor, Jermain L., 29, assault causing bodily injury; driving motor vehicle without license

• Boyd, Weslon D., 23, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• McDonald, Chad N., 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, two counts

• Skinner, Brenzel 29, unauthorized use of vehicle

• Edwards, Keith, 54, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

• Stock, Kyle C., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; unlicensed carrying of a weapon

• Law, Lwe, 50, driving while intoxicated

• Tarver, Chukedrick, 33, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Doddy, Dominique A., 35, assault causing bodily injury

• Davis, Chastyn M., 21, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; traffic offense Class C

Dec. 17:

• Donaldson, David A., 55, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; unlicensed carrying of a weapon

• Burks, Edwin D., 47, parole violation

• Allen, Joshua L., 26, burglary of habitation

• Lehman, George, 39, invasive visual recording-bath, two counts

• Sutton, Jonathan L., 23, failure to comply with sex offenders registration; indecency with a child-exposure

• Turner, Robert, 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; driving with license invalid with previous conviction

• Northorp, Colleen, 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Bralley, Brett A., 27, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Dec. 18:

• Draughon, Ricky D., 56, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Benavides, Jordan, 24, assault causing bodily injury; injury of a child/elderly/disabled

• Maldonado, Damien, 41, diving while intoxicated/open container

• Dekerf, Simon J., 34, parole violation; assaulting peace officer or judge; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle/watercraft with prior

• Martinez, Oscar S., 35, driving while intoxicated

• Bradley, Michael J., 20, unauthorized use of a vehicle

• Wickman, Jeremy, 34, deadly conduct; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon

• Hodo, Cody L., 28, driving while intoxicated, second offense

• Grayson, Lenard, 41, forgery of a financial instrument

• Chamberlain, Lando, 23, driving while intoxicated, second offense

• Torres, Eduardo 32, driving while intoxicated

• Perez, Alirio 35, engaging in organized criminal activity

• Smith, Thomas R., 34, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

• Cathey, Ciera N., 27, driving while intoxicated

Dec. 19:

• Tarrant, Xavier, 30, robbery

• Scott, Alvin D., 59, driving while intoxicated, second offense

• Zamarripa, Estevan, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

• Jones, Adrian T., 31, assault causing bodily injury; speeding

• Martinez, Mayra J., 37, assault causing bodily injury

• Hopgood, Mary J., 18, theft class C

• Williams, Kenneth, 55, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Dec. 20:

• Carter, Johnny B., 43, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

• Ortega, Dusty L., 24, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

• Alexander, Larkin, 27, driving while intoxicated BAC

• Campos, Jose, 17, public intoxication

• Williams Joshua A., 32, assault causing bodily injury; no proof of insurance; no drivers license

• Contreras, Nicholas, 27, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750; criminal trespass

• Chenette, Ryan K., 28, assault causing bodily injury

• Means, Joseph, 42, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; abandoning/endangering a child; tampering with government school record license

• Honeycutt, Jessica, 39, abandoning/endangering a child; tampering with government record

• Dilcher, Erica R., 26, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Biscoe, Keshun L., 30, criminal trespass; theft Class C