Ellis County Crime Blotter for Nov. 23-29

Compiled by Don Hullett

Nov. 23

• Orona, Marco, 36, sexual assault, two counts.

• Fisher, Arlicia, 23, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500.

• Washington, Sabrah, 22, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750.

• Hagan, Nathaniel, 45, assault causing bodily injury.

• Jordan, Ronnie A., 34, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon

• Duvall, Terrie L., 52, robbery

• Lacey, Tyrus N., 43, driving while intoxicated, second offense

• Chumbley, Lydarius, 30, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; resisting arrest, search or transport; interfering with public duties.

• Meeks, Richard L., 40, Assault Class C – family violence.

• Gonzalez, Edwin, 24, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams

• Deal, Brandon W., 50, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Nov. 24

• Hobart, Caleb P., 36, health and safety violation Class C; public intoxication.

• Hill, Nolan, 32, driving while intoxicated, second offense.

• Manginelli, Mason, 23, possession of controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams, two counts; possession of controlled substance penalty grade1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.

• Gonzales, Andrew, 20, driving while intoxicated

• Davis, Brandon J., 40, unauthorized use of vehicle; criminal trespass

• Burrow, Charles D., 37, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; manufacture/delivery of controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 200 grams but less than 400 grams; possession with intent to distribute

• Lopez, George, 40, parole violation

• Worley, Christopher, 44, Assault Class C – family violence

Nov. 25

• Perez, Jonathan J., 22, interfering with emergency request for assistance.

• Hart, Brandy J., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; no drivers license.

• Bryant, Megan M., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams, two counts; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram.

• Serrata, Justin T., 34, manufacture/delivery a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams; parole violation.

• Miller, Patrick J., 29, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Conner, Jovonte, 22, unauthorized use of a vehicle; evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram.

• Anderson, Darick L., 20, injury to a child/elderly/disabled; resisting arrest, search or transport.

• Lockenour, Justin, 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; parole violation.

• Sheffield, L.C., 62, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; criminal trespass.

Nov. 26

• Gullatt, Jason K., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, two counts.

• Lucas, Jorge, 22, driving while intoxicated /open container.

• Ovalle, Victor E., 30, public intoxication.

• Salazar, Jorge C., 22, failure to pay child support.

• Delgado, Jannie, 30, driving while intoxicated.

• Reyes, Alberto, 34, assault by threat.

Nov. 27

• Williams, Travis T., 41, domestic assault & battery.

• Minor, Marcos W., 27, contempt of court.

• Alayande, Akorede, 22, theft of firearm.

• Huerta, Ivan 22, public intoxication.

• Walton, Quinlaun, 20, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500.

• Johnson, Kyran, 25, prohibited weapon.

• Jackson, Jacob P., 34, driving while intoxicated, third offense; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams.

• Bell, Billie K., 65, injury child/elderly/disabled.

• Lowry, Kevin P., 23, Violation of Bond – Protective order; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram.

Nov. 28

• Spead, Brymond D., 17, burglary of building.

• Robinson, Kyle T., 17, burglary of building

• Castro, Carlie 30, driving while intoxicated.

• Patel, Sunny, 30, traffic offense Class C – ran red light.

• Brown, Breanna L., 27, aggravated assault on a date/family/household member.

• Carson, Ayron M., 17, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; unlicensed carry of weapon.

• Ogas, Julian, 17, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; unlicensed carrying weapon.

• Westbrook, Michael, 20, driving while intoxicated; unlicensed carrying weapon.

• Saulmon, Casey, 26, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

• Garcia, Jesse S., 49, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram, two counts.

• Turner, Jordan, 19, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; unlicensed carrying weapon.

Nov. 29

• Saldivar, Noel, 41, failure to display or improper display

• Norman, Canard, 36, unlawful restraint; interfering with public duties; violation of bond/protective order; resisting arrest search or transport.

• Gonzalez, Daniel, 23, driving while intoxicated, second offense.

• Madden, Trdarrius, 23, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 3/4 less than 28 grams; unlicensed carrying of a weapon; possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds.

• Martinez, Braulio, 32, parole violation.

• Manriquez, Asael, 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; no drivers license; traffic offense Class C; theft Class C; speeding.

• Garoutte, Jon M., 46, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750.

• Rogers, Codie R., 19, driving on wrong side of divided highway.