3 sought in relation to Ferris shooting

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate last weekend’s shooting at an outdoor concert near Ferris that left an attendee wounded.

The Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released a photograph showing three individuals who may have eyewitness information that could assist in the investigation, and is asking the public to help identify them.

Sheriff’s patrol deputies responded to the 600 block of Risinger Road just past midnight Sunday morning to answer a complaint about a large gathering of people. While there, deputies and AMR paramedics found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man, who was not identified, was taken by CareFlite to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, where he remained in stable condition as of Wednesday.

A Sheriff’s Office news release said a preliminary investigation noted a disturbance between patrons that led to a subject discharging multiple rounds into a crowd of people. As a result, one person was shot, and the mass of people in attendance fled the area.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic adult male in his early 20s. He was wearing blue jean pants and a black shirt. He was said to have a thin mustache with black hair. His hair was described as shaved on the sides with bowl-type length on top. The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Case Agent Richard “Chip” Hundley at 972-825-4965 or richard.hundley@co.ellis.tx.us .

The festival was held at Plaza Nuevo Galeana, a rodeo arena. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the landowner at that location contracted the property to a music festival organization, which operated the event. Between 2,000 and 3,000 people were estimated in attendance.

The concert, called “De Fiesta en la Sierra,” began Saturday at 3 p.m. at the arena, with ticket prices starting at $45. A promotional poster advised that face coverings were required for all attendees, and the event was BYOB.

The arena has recently hosted concerts and other events without incident. However, in March 2015 a cockfighting ring was busted in the same area. Seven men were arrested and more than 40 citations were issued, with a total of 284 chickens seized.