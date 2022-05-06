Police arrest one of the suspects in the La Quinta Inn robbery

Police have arrested one of the suspects in the April 26 robbery at the La Quinta Inn in Waxahachie.

Brymond Daniel Spead, 18, was arrested Thursday night in Ennis when a warrant was sent out to his residence, according to Waxahachie police. He is being charged with aggravated robbery.

Lt. Chris Dickinson of the Waxahachie Police Department said the Ennis Police Department assisted in the arrest.

“We put a release out with pictures, and from that several people identified who he was,” Dickinson said.

As of Friday morning Spead had not been arraigned, and no bond amount had been set.

Police said around 10:50 p.m. April 26 two men entered the La Quinta Inn at 311 Stadium Drive armed with weapons and stole $140 before fleeing on foot. One suspect had a gun, and one had a knife, police said. There were no injuries reported.

Dickinson said the investigation of the incident, including information on the other suspect, is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. McCorkle at 469-309-4431. The case number is P220426-1343.