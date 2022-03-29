It’s time for the youth in Waxahachie to 'play ball'

By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

Saturday was the perfect day in spring to host the annual “Opening Day” of youth baseball for kids from all over Ellis County – some from other cities like Italy, Palmer, Midlothian, etc.

At 9:30 a.m., the beginning of the 2022 baseball season got under way when all ages (3 through 14) gathered and lined up at the outstanding turf field (The Miracle Field) at the Optimist Fields in the heart of the city. The Waxahachie Youth Baseball Association (“WYBA”), who partnered with the local Y.M.C.A. to improve the youth baseball facility a few years ago, combined their extreme efforts to ensure that this one special field became a reality for special needs children who wanted to join in. The final results included on-field wheelchair accessibility, as well as ramps leading into the team dugouts. Thus, youth baseball is now available to all kids who are interested in playing in various types of leagues.

According to WYBA’s President David Needham, “We are proud to announce that this year we have 821 total children involved in our sport. We hope to have a successful spring season, and then start a new summer season by June.”

Saturday was the official day to finally say “play ball”, but before the actual slated games began, an exciting 30-minute ceremony was held to honor some special guests among the huge crowd of players and families gathered all around.

The Waxahachie High School Indians baseball team was on hand to help kick-off the festivities, especially since they were honoring their head coach Tracy Wood, who has led their varsity teams since 2007. Wood, who earlier this month surpassed the 600-win mark, added his 300 career victory with the Indians last week at Richards Park with a 3-2 win over Mansfield Lake Ridge.

Also, a special award was presented to retired, and long-time President of the WYBA – Eddie Gilbert. He faithfully served the organization for over 20 years and was an integral part of the baseball success in Waxahachie. Both Gilbert and Wood separately threw out the first two pitches to kick-start the new season.

President Needham introduced his WYBA officers for 2022, and then the crowd stood and all the ball caps were removed, as the national anthem was sung by a local junior high school choir to honor America and the flag. Right on cue, a group of fliers called “Eagle Flight” did a fly-over of the baseball fields – courtesy of the Mid-Way Regional Airport of Midlothian.

At the conclusion, many baseball games got underway at 10:00 a.m. Good luck to the kids involved in 2022 youth baseball.