Want another grocery store in Waxahachie? Why it might not be that simple

Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B plans to expand its Waxahachie location in the coming months.

For those who want a new grocery store in Waxahachie that expansion may have to suffice for now.

Peruse the comments on social media and one of the common topics residents bring up is the need for more grocery stores in Waxahachie. That demand typically follows news of proposed residential developments in the city.

Or a crowded experience at one of the existing stores.

Currently there are five true grocery stores in Waxahachie – H-E-B, Foodland, Aldi, Target and Walmart Supercenter. The city also has several smaller specialty stores and convenience stores.

Residents say with more and more people moving to Waxahachie another grocery store is needed to handle the growth. But city leaders and grocery store experts say bringing in a new grocery store isn’t that simple.

Warren Ketteman, Waxahachie’s senior director of economic development, said his team is always looking to recruit another grocery store, but he understands many factors are at play.

“It doesn’t matter how many times you call,” Ketteman said. “If it doesn’t make sense and the model doesn’t fit they’ll say, “Thank you but see you later.’”

H-E-B

Ketteman said one thing he hears constantly from residents is that H-E-B needs to build another location in Waxahachie.

“I hear people say, ‘We need more stores,’ and ‘We need another H-E-B,’” Ketteman said. “Yes, H-E-B is busy, no doubt.”

Ketteman said while Waxahachie residents love H-E-B and business is booming it doesn’t mean another location in Waxahachie is a given.

According to Chelsea Fletcher, spokeswoman for H-E-B, the company has submitted plans for a specific use permit (SUP) that, if approved, would expand the 99,566-square-foot store by 20,308 square feet.

Shon Brooks, the city’s executive director of development services, said the city is reviewing the plans, which won’t require approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission or the City Council.

Ketteman said H-E-B officials have told him the company isn’t looking to build another store in Waxahachie right now.

“H-E-B is doing well there. They really pack them in,” Ketteman said. “People are concerned how busy they are, and I’m there too, so I see it. But they get people in and out pretty quickly.”

Fletcher said just like any company H-E-B looks at several factors before building a store.

“Population is something that plays a role,” Fletcher said. “We don’t want to build something when there’s not enough of a shopping crowd. It has to make sense.”

Ketteman points to H-E-B’s recent land purchases around North Texas where new stores do make sense. H-E-B has announced plans to open stores in the fast-growing Collin County cities of Frisco, Plano and McKinney.

“If I got into a new market that’s where I would go,” Ketteman said.

Factors

So what determines if a new grocery store makes sense?

When asked about grocery stores city leaders usually point to population.

Ketteman said a consultant has told city leaders that for a standard format, grocery-store anchored type of operation the target population within a three-mile drive time of the store is at least 51,000 people. Waxahachie’s population is just under 43,000, according to the city.

“If you pull up three miles from US 77 and US 287, because that’s kind of the center of the universe for retail in Waxahachie … three miles from there gets you a population of 37,089,” Ketteman said. “To get that up to 50,000 you have to stretch that out to five miles. That’s a pretty good swath to get that kind of number. Based on what he’s telling us we’re not there yet numbers wise.”

Some say the grocery store decision makers need to look at the population beyond Waxahachie’s city limits when crunching the numbers.

“Most cities are established, and shoppers don't routinely drive from miles around to spend their dollars in other cities,” one resident commented on social media. “We are surrounded by many rural communities with little to no options, and they come here.”

But population is just one piece of the puzzle.

Gary Huddleston, with the Texas Retailers Association, said supermarket companies use sales model software to determine if it makes financial sense to open in a particular market.

He said many factors go into the model, such as number of homes, population and anticipated growth in the next two to three years, with single-family homes being the biggest driver.

Average income is another factor, though Ketteman said that bodes well for Waxahachie.

Ketteman said the average household income in Waxahachie is approximately $85,000, and within a 15-minute drive time that increases to $101,000.

“Our household incoming here in Waxahachie is fine. That’s not an issue,” Ketteman said. “We’ve got the household income number, and it’s going up all the time.”

Huddleston said specifics about a proposed site are also considerations. Those include price of the land, ease of entrance and exit, and highway access.

“Over the years the model has become very accurate to tell if a specific site can be successful,” Huddleston said.

Competition can also be a factor. While a city may have the desired population, how saturated is the grocery store market in a particular area?

Late last year, Iowa-based grocery store chain Hy-Vee announced plans to expand into Indiana, Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky. Texas isn’t on the list, and H-E-B’s dominance is one reason why.

“They’re a phenomenal competitor," said Randy Edeker, CEO of Hy-Vee on a video to the store’s employees. "There are lots of weak competitors out there that we just don’t need to go poke that bear, so we won’t."

With competition a factor it seems likely that a new store, whenever it comes, would set up shop on the growing east side of the city since the existing stores occupy the north/central parts of Waxahachie. Kroger and Brookshires in Midlothian could arguably draw in those living in the far west side of Waxahachie.

But even when the city reaches the 50,000 threshold, it’s not a given.

“Everybody has their own footprint,” Ketteman said. “You don’t want to cannibalize another location. It doesn’t make sense to do that.”

The investment for a grocery store to be successful makes the model critical. Huddleston said it costs an average of $15 million to $18 million to build a 60,000-square-foot store, which is roughly the size of a Kroger or a Tom Thumb. That cost includes land acquisition, construction and equipment.

By comparison, Huddleston said a Walmart typically averages around 120,000 square feet, while a smaller store, like an Aldi, will be approximately 30,000 square feet.

“Before a company spends that, they have to be pretty confident that it’s going to be successful,” Huddleston said.

Huddleston said the profit margin for most grocery stores is small.

“A supermarket has to make a profit,” Huddleston said. “A lot of it is customer count and sales per customer once you take away all the expenses. If you have a 1- to 2-percent bottom line at the end of the year that’s successful.”

Ketteman, who began his career in the grocery store industry, said grocery stores have one of the slimmest profit margins.

“A lot of it has to do with perishable food products,” Ketteman said. “It would blow us away if we new how many dollars went out the back door. The produce that went bad, the dairy went bad, damaged products.”

The future

Ketteman said time will tell when Waxahachie’s growth dictates the need for a new grocery store. Approaching 43,000 people the city’s growth rate in 2021 was 4.4 percent, which Ketteman described as pretty solid.

He said the real potential is looking at the future growth. City officials project Waxahachie’s population could grow to 63,000 by 2030 and to 150,000 by 2050.

According to projections from the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), Ellis County’s population is projected to increase from 192,000 in 2020 to 318,000 by 2045.

“The county is growing, and the city is growing,” Ketteman said. “Ellis County is in a good spot as it’s so close to Dallas County.”

Ketteman said a conversation he had with someone at a recent Chamber of Commerce meeting explains it best.

“They said if and when the time comes that the population grows and there’s more people and more household income the grocers will figure it out,” Ketteman said. “Any business, if they think the population and the household income is there to locate and do well there, they’ll show up.”

Eventually, he said, that should happen.

“I’d be short sighted to say it’s not going to happen,” Ketteman said. “We’re continuing to grow and continuing to add more homes. It’s a matter of time, and the numbers will tell the tale for Waxahachie.”