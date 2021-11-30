Angel Tree donations are down, but upcoming toy drives could help

The Salvation Army is encouraging residents to remember the Angel Tree this holiday season.

According to the organization, there are 13,000 children in North Texas who have qualified to receive gifts from the Angel Tree program but have not been adopted. In Ellis County, there are about 780 children who are part of the program, and half of them have not been adopted. The deadline for adopting an angel is Friday.

Stacey Barton, office manager for the Salvation Army of Ellis County, said a change in shopping habits is one likely reason there are so many angels left unadopted.

“There aren’t as many people shopping in person,” Barton said. “So they’re not seeing the angels on the trees. And if they do, they’re shopping at small businesses that may not have an Angel Tree.”

Barton said some Waxahachie entities are doing what they can to help, however. She said the Nicholas P. Sims Library, Interbank and First Financial Bank have adopted angels, and Burkes Outlet has set up a donation box.

“We’ve had some great partners help us,” Barton said. “But the demand is much greater this year.”

In addition, there are various toy drives in the coming days. The Waxahachie Fire Department will collect toys at each fire station and the fire administration building until Dec. 17. The toys will be distributed to the Salvation Army on Dec. 18.

There will also be a toy drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lucky’s CC Car Show in historic Downtown Ennis.

Residents are encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift to the event.

“We just want to help put a smile on the kids’ faces,” said Monica Loya, event coordinator. “That’s why we do it.”

This will be the ninth year for the car show, which typically brings in more than 100 cars.

Loya said while many of the cars will be ‘50s and ‘60s vintage and classic cars, there will be others showcased.

“It’s basically anything that people want to show,” Loya said. “People even show their bicycles that they’ve fixed up.”

The event also includes food and live music. Ready Betty will perform from noon to 3 p.m. at Minnie McDowal Park. Children can have their pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 3-4 p.m.

Barton said toys collected at the car show and from the Waxahachie Fire Department will go toward filling in the gaps for angels not adopted.

“We’ll make sure every child is adopted and that no child is left behind,” Barton said.

Those who are interested in adopting an angel online can go to salvationarmyusa.org and pull up a registry based on zip code.