Sushi found in the most unusual place – Bristol, Texas, USA

By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

The six-square-mile Ellis County town of Bristol boasts a population of 700 to 800 folks, but suddenly it’s becoming a new mecca for sushi, of all things.

Owners Paul and Rachel Han, originally from Seoul, South Korea, bought their business, which includes a gas station, general convenience store, and a grill, some 15 years ago, and the place has been thriving ever since.

There is even enough room for the couple to live on-site, which makes it all the more suitable for the two entrepreneurs.

From their small kitchen comes tasty burgers, but more importantly, tasty sushi, which has become quite a happening destination, causing a stir in this tiny town.

However, the Bristol General Store and Grill’s new and returning customers every weekend bring in more activity than usual – which is a good thing for all involved.

Co-owner Rachel Han shares, “Over the past year, we have seen much new growth. People are coming from all across the Ellis County area, and even beyond. We’ve never really advertised in the past, but word-of-mouth from satisfied customers seems to keep increasing our business year after year.”

Paul, the other co-owner, is actually the chef who has been doing his work in the food industry for more than 30 years now. He is the food engineer in charge; his wife Rachel is the administrative manager; Luciana Deal is the kitchen manager; and they have one other part-time employee, but are currently trying to hire another worker to help with the new influx of clientele.

The Hans offer a large variety of sushi choices on their menu, but their fan favorites seem to be Crab Lava and Jalapeno Bomb. The store / grill is open seven days a week, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rachel’s business dream

More than 15 years ago, the Han family was seeking the perfect place to set down their roots and grow their own business. Rachel is a loyal and devoted Christian who believes God still sends signs to His people from time to time. In a very vivid dream before the ownership transaction took place, she was awakened by what she calls a “definite sign from God”.

She had dreamed of a cash register, and when she opened it up to see how much money was inside, she saw butter (or cream) pouring out of the device – leading her to believe that their new business (like “the land of milk and honey” from Numbers in the Bible) was going to be overflowing with success. In that moment, she knew that God was going to help them start their new venture, and she claimed His promise and provisions over their decision to buy the entire lot of businesses – gas station, store, and grill.

Rachel explains, “We have never wanted for a thing since we started out 15 years ago. God has always taken care of our every need. We are very blessed.”

Kitchen manager Deal says, “The Hans are a wonderful couple. He cooks, and she oversees the entire operation. Behind every good man is a good woman pushing him all the way to succeed. I think it’s because of their togetherness and faithfulness that they are successful today.”

Bristol is located along Farm to Market Road 660, off of Highway I-45 in northeastern Ellis County, approximately six miles northeast of Palmer and 18 miles northeast of Waxahachie. It is part of the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex.