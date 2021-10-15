Homecoming week begins Monday in Waxahachie

Waxahachie High School will celebrate homecoming this week, with festivities beginning Monday with a bonfire pep rally.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the high school near the tennis courts.

The homecoming parade is set for 2 p.m. Friday.

The homecoming game will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday as the Indians will face Mansfield at Stuart B. Lumpkins Stadium.

Texas Country Reporter Festival

The 25th annual Texas Country Reporter Festival, which is set for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 23 in historic downtown Waxahachie.

“Texas Country Reporter” hosts Kelli and Bob Phillips will highlight the state’s largest one-day arts and music festival. It will include live music from the band Little Texas, which is known for hits “God Blessed Texas,” “Amy’s Back in Austin” and “What Might Have Been,” according to a city memo.

The event will also include 250 booths with arts and crafts, live entertainment and food courts. Individuals who have been featured on “Texas Country Reporter” are also expected to attend. This is the 50th anniversary of the TV show.

Walk to end Alzheimer’s

The Ellis County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place Oct. 30 at Getzendamer Park in Waxahachie. Formerly known as the Waxahachie Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the walk is the local fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. This will be the fifth year the event has taken place in Waxahachie, with last year’s event being virtual.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. followed by an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

The event, which will be hosted by radio personality Anna de Haro, will include the Promise Garden ceremony in which participants join together to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s.

Trick or Treat on the Square

The city of Waxahachie will host the annual Trick or Treat on the Square from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 28 in downtown.

Children are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costume and bring their families to the local downtown merchants.