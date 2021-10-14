Waxahachie P&Z gives support for Dominion Park

The Waxahachie Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval of a zoning change for Dominion Park, a residential community that would be located at 401 Ovilla Road.

Pending City Council approval the zoning would change from single family-1 to planned development single family-3.

The development is set to include 207 single-family detached homes, and amenities include parks, jogging trails, a playground, multipurpose sports courts and community gathering areas, according to city documents.

If approved by the council this would be the city’s first master planned community to have specific and varied architectural styles required by the zoning, Chris Webb, senior planner, said after the meeting.

Sixty percent of the homes are expected to be a mix of contemporary, modern farm, traditional and Tudor home styles. Officials said the market would dictate how the remaining homes would be built.

P&Z recommended approval of a rezoning request for the project in May, but the council denied it because of various concerns.

Developer George Salvador of Waxahachie One Development made several changes to the proposal since then, including reducing the number of residential lots from 209 to 207 and removing the alleyways from behind the lots and along the edges of the subdivision.

The new plan also has a greater mix of lot sizes. The number of lots less than 10,000 square feet was reduced from 134 to 121, and the number of lots greater than 10,000 square feet was increased from 75 to 86. Of those 86 lots, 22 would be greater than 11,000 square feet.

The original plan called for the larger lots to be on the west side of the subdivision, but the new submittal has a greater mix on the eastern portion.

The park area and the interior alleyway remain the same.

The project is expected to include 60-, 70- and 80-foot-wide lots. Instead of having front-facing garages the homes will have rear-entry or side-entry garages.

Also planned are two roundabouts.

The recommended approval came with variances. The base standard for single-family-3 zoning calls for a minimum of 10,000-square-foot lots, and the proposal is for 7,200 square feet for type 1 lots and 8,400 square feet for type 2 lots. There were other variances for minimum lot width, minimum front setback, minimum interior setback and minimum rear setback.