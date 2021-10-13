Waxahachie chamber president highlights city's attraction

Daily Light Report

Kevin Strength, president and CEO of the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce, was the guest speaker at the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1191 monthly lunch meeting, which took place Tuesday at the Asian King Buffet in Waxahachie.

Strength has served with the chamber since June of 2021. Previously he has served on the Waxahachie City Council for 10 years, was mayor for five years and was a member and president of the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

Strength talked about the strategic location of Waxahachie related to growth with a current 42,000-plus residents within the city limits and almost twice that many coming into the city each day.

He discussed the charm and attraction of the older parts of town along with actions to help retain those qualities. He talked about the availability of an adequate water supply as another key factor, along with roads, schools and parks, and the need to limit city spending to those important aspects of city life. Location of a new high school was also noted. A question and answer session followed.

NARFE Chapter 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties. Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity.

For more information, call Midlothian at 972-268-5793 or 972-775-2463, Waxahachie - 469-552-6649, Ennis - 214-949-6197, Red Oak - 412-722-6307, or Corsicana - 903-874-3092. You may also go to narfe.org or see NARFE Chapter 1191 on Facebook.