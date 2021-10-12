WISD continues visioning process

Waxahachie ISD continues to reach out to district employees and the community to seek their input as part of WISD’s visioning process.

During a video update to the district, Superintendent Jerry Hollingsworth said he has recently held 50 one-hour “get to know you” sessions with all principals on each campus, central office team, all of the district’s directors and community members.

“I’ve really learned a lot,” Hollingsworth said. “We have so many wonderful strengths in Waxahachie. So many people love our district, the traditions and the wonderful heritage of student success that exists in Waxahachie ISD.”

Hollingsworth said now that the one-hour sessions are complete, he is beginning the “lunch and listen” portion of the effort, where he will meet with teachers and other departments.

Hollingsworth said residents are encouraged to fill out a survey to share their thoughts online by visiting wisd.org. He also asked residents to promote the survey to their friends, family, neighbors, etc.

“As long as they live within Waxahachie ISD, we want to hear from them,” Hollingsworth said.

He said the district has received several hundred survey responses, but the district’s goal is to receive several thousand. The survey will be available until Oct. 21.

COVID-19 numbers continue to drop

Also in the update, Hollingsworth updated the district on the latest COVID-19 numbers, saying the number of positive cases in the district continues to decline.

Hollingsworth said all of the district’s campuses have been at the green level for the last three of four weeks. He said those campuses are under 2 percent positivity rate, and most campuses are under 1 percent.

The only exception is the School of Choice, which had three out of 52 people with the virus. Percentage-wise, that puts School of Choice in the yellow category.

“I thank you as families for working with us to make sure that you’re checking your students to make sure they’re healthy before coming to school, and I’m really pleased with how those numbers have turned out,” Hollingsworth said.

Mental health first aid

WISD will host a mental health first aid event from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1, 4, 8 and 11 at Waxahachie High School.

The event will teach how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance abuse disorders, the district said. It will also provide skills to help someone who is developing mental health or substance abuse issues and help connect them to the right resources.

The cost is $30. To register go to https://bit.ly/35HLVkg.