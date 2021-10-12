Connectivity is a focus for Red Oak's parks master plan update

Connectivity looks to be a key component to the future of parks and recreation in Red Oak.

The city is wrapping up the draft of its Parks and Recreation Master Plan, which gets updated every 10 years.

Kyle Kelley, director of parks and recreation, said the master plan includes feedback from the community, as well as a committee the city established to lead the effort. He said while the draft is not complete early indications show that connectivity with trails and sidewalks is a major focus.

“A lot of the feedback we’ve gotten is that people want connectivity through trails and sidewalks,” Kelley said. “They want to get from one place to another without having to get in the car.”

Kelley said the ultimate goal is to have a trail system that goes around the city.

“We have a lot of young people coming to the city, and that’s what they like,” Kelley said. “Connectivity is the No. 1 thing we’ve seen.”

Kelley said the goal is to have the master plan adopted by the end of the year.

Trash-off event

The city of Red Oak is hosting its annual trash-off event from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at the Oaks Church south parking lot, 777 S. Interstate 35E Service Road.

This event is open to all Red Oak residents, but proof-of-residency is required to participate. Residents are asked to bring their driver's license and water and/or sewer bill to the event.

Acceptable items include extra residential trash, household appliances, furniture, mattresses, large household items, wood and brush and automotive batteries. Tires will be accepted fi they are from standard passenger vehicles, SUVs, lawn mowers, tractors and four-wheelers. Electronic waste that will be accepted are computers, monitors (cathode ray tubes), televisions, printers, scanners, copiers, radios, CD players, VCRs and telephones. Paper shredding with be available. It is requested staples, paper clips and rubber bands are removed.