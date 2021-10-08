ClearSky Health bringing rehab hospital to Waxahachie

ClearSky Health, a premier rehabilitative healthcare provider, announced Friday that it will build a new 30-bed medical rehabilitation hospital in Waxahachie.

The organization owns and operates five hospitals in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico with plans to open new facilities in Arizona, Kansas and Mansfield, Texas.

The new hospital, ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Waxahachie, will provide specialized, rehabilitative care to about 650 patients annually who are living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or other medically-complex conditions such as COVID-19.

“The facility will be a great addition to our medical community in meeting our citizens’ healthcare needs,” said Doug Barnes, Mayor of Waxahachie. “Our city is experiencing tremendous growth, and the need for quality healthcare remains important. ClearSky Health joins us in continuing to meet these needs by providing a continuum of healthcare for our citizens.”

ClearSky Waxahachie will provide a level of therapy that’s available only through inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. “Not all rehabilitative care is the same,” said Darby Brockette, CEO of ClearSky Health. “Services provided in other settings can’t match the higher level of care found at rehabilitation hospitals.”

Brockette explains that medical rehabilitation hospitals are required to:

· Be licensed and accredited

· Use an interdisciplinary team approach to care

· Have a physician with specialized rehabilitation training supervise medical services

· Provide rehabilitative nursing 24/7

· Offer patients therapy for a minimum of 15 hours a week

A national study shows that patients who receive care at inpatient rehabilitation hospitals return home sooner, remain home longer, have fewer hospital readmissions and ER visits, and live longer versus those treated at nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities.

“Our highly trained team, specialized equipment, dedicated facility, and integrative approach set us apart,” Brockette said. “We continually strive to provide patients with optimum outcomes and quality of life, often going above and beyond normal service expectations.”

This is exemplified through the hospital’s comprehensive stroke rehabilitation program, which includes review of 228 evidence-based recommendations from the American Stroke Association. Nursing and therapy personnel, who are specifically educated in stroke rehabilitation practice techniques and modalities, review every recommendation and apply the ones that fit the individual needs of each patient.

“A program with this depth and knowledge allows us to provide the highest standards of care, while maintaining the ability to adapt and advance our program to new research and evidence as it occurs,” Brockette said.

At ClearSky Waxahachie, patients will interact and set individual goals with an interdisciplinary team that includes a physician, along with specially trained healthcare professionals in physical, occupational, and speech therapy; rehabilitative nursing; case management; respiratory therapy, dietary services, and other specialized services.

Brockette said beyond the hospital care, the team continues to work with patients to remain partners in their healthcare.

“We know that a patient’s best opportunity for recovery is within the first six months after his or her medical event,” he said. “We find ways to help the patient capitalize on that time frame.”

The new facility will feature all private rooms, a rehabilitative gym, dining room, and an activity of daily living space. Groundbreaking will take place in the coming months, with the opening expected in the winter of 2022.

“We look forward to continuing our work with the local community and healthcare leadership to provide patients better, long-term results closer to home,” Brockette said.

ClearSky Health collaborates with healthcare facilities to improve, expand, or introduce rehabilitative services to communities served. Its management team has in-depth expertise in design, development, implementation, and operation of rehabilitative services.