Ellis County Commissioners’ Court Recognizes Week of Prayer

Waxahachie Daily Light

After being visited by Christians Rise Up in Prayer, a local praise organization, the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court issued a formal proclamation recognizing a Week of Prayer in Ellis County that culminates on Sunday.

While presenting the group with the proclamation, County Judge Todd Little articulated that groups like these are essential to guide the community through moments of loss and hardship.

“This is a realization of our court that our community has lost loved ones, our community has had dissention, our community needs healing, and that we need to humble ourselves together,” said Judge Little during the court meeting. “When we do that, God says in His word that He will come and heal our land.”

To engage with citizens during trying times, the Commissioners’ Court is always open to recognizing holidays and occasions that are important to local organizations and members of the community, a press release stated. Christians Rise Up in Prayer works with local governments in the Ellis County area to provide encouragement and prayer for elected officials and other leaders. It will host a culmination ceremony at the Waxahachie Lumpkins Stadium from 6-8 p.m. Sunday.