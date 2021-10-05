Historic building will become event center

The Waxahachie City Council on Monday approved a request to rezone 0.9 of an acre at 716 Dunaway St. from Single-Family District 3 to Planned Development-SF-3 for the purpose of constructing The Heights Event Center.

The 4,576-square-foot building was originally the South Ward/Bullard Heights School House. Constructed in 1911, the building has also been an administration building and a senior center among other things.

Plans call for The Heights Event Center to be renovated and for a 5,500-square-foot courtyard to be built as well.

According to city documents, the existing structure includes four rooms. As part of the renovation, one large ballroom would be created. The remaining rooms would serve as a kitchen, two gathering rooms and restrooms.

The venue is expected to be used for weddings, receptions, reunions, corporate events, and more. The estimated capacity is 225 people.

Steps have also been taken to address potential noise concerns.

While operating hours have not been finalized, the applicant had agreed to not operate past 10 p.m. on weeknights and not past midnight on weekend nights.

Plans call for sidewalks to be installed along Dunaway and part of West Avenue C to provide connections to a private sidewalk on the property. The sidewalks are expected to help with connectivity since there is an agreement in place with the adjacent Full Life Assembly of God Church for the church parking lot to be used for additional parking.

City manager contract extended

The council voted unanimously to extend the contract of City Manager Michael Scott by one year.

Scott has been Waxahachie’s city manager since October of 2017. Before that, he was the assistant city manager, director of planning and downtown director. He has been with the city since 2002.

Clothes recycling

The council approved a specific use permit (SUP) to allow for a second clothing recycling bin outside of Bethlehem Revisited, 204 E. Parks Ave.

The bins belong to World Wear Project, which takes recycled clothes and makes denim for clothes and shoes.

Proceeds the church receives from the bins go to property owner Central Presbyterian’s mission budget, which funds the Little Food Pantry, four little libraries throughout the city and to support Marvin Elementary School.

Patty Dickerson, with Central Presbyterian Church, said people often drop off non-clothing material at the site, and she said the bins will likely be removed if that continues.