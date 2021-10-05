Special events planned in Waxahachie

The Waxahachie City Council on Monday approved a street closure request and five applications for events set for the next several months.

The street closure request was for the 25th annual Texas Country Reporter Festival, which is set for Oct. 23 in historic downtown Waxahachie.

“Texas Country Reporter” hosts Kelli and Bob Phillips will highlight the state’s largest one-day arts and music festival. It will include live music from the band Little Texas, which is known for hits “God Blessed Texas,” “Amy’s Back in Austin” and “What Might Have Been,” according to a city memo.

The event will also include 250 booths with arts and crafts, live entertainment and food courts. Individuals who have been featured on “Texas Country Reporter” are also expected to attend. This is the 50th anniversary of the TV show.

The city said the festival will also include the new GO Texan Experience with GO Texan vendors, Southern Roots Brewing Company, Boyce Feed & Grain, FRESH Market Coffee and a local stage with a wine garden and live entertainment.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is free.

For more information go to waxahachiecvb.com.

The council approved an event application for the Big-Al-O-Ween Party, which will take place from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 30 at Big Al’s Down the Hatch, 200 S. Rogers St.

The council also approved event applications from Midlothian Classic Wheels Car Club for four car shows over the next few months at Getzendaner Park.

The Gingerbread Trail Car show is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4. The Cars in the Park Car Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 16. The Waxahachie Fun Run Car Show is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 20. And the St. Jude Car Show is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 1.

Proceeds from the car shows will go to an Ellis County charity, the applications states.