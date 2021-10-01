Police investigate potentially inappropriate relationship at Waxahachie High School

The Waxahachie Police Department is working with Waxahachie ISD to investigate a reported inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a former student.

According to WISD, campus leadership at Waxahachie High School was notified Thursday of a potentially inappropriate relationship between a former WHS student and a staff member. WISD officials said the student attended the school at the time and that the staff member has since resigned.

Authorities would not comment on when the incident happened or what role the staff member had at the school. But they said the district “does not believe any physical relationship between a teacher and a student ever took place in this situation.”

“While we are not able to provide any additional information at this time we always want to provide families with the highest level of transparency possible,” the district said in a letter sent to parents. “We take every allegation seriously and fully investigate and report to all appropriate authorities and agencies every issue that is reported to us. We are committed to providing your children with a safe and healthy environment in which to learn and grow each day.”