Waxahachie Global High School honored for student preparedness

Waxahachie ISD

GreatSchools.org awarded Waxahachie Global High School the 2021 College Success Award, which recognizes public high schools for excellence in preparing students for college and beyond.

In addition to winning this year’s annual award, Global was also selected as one of only 1,770 schools across the nation to win the inaugural College Success Award – Gold.

This is the first year for GreatSchools.org to offer this additional, elevated level of distinction, which recognizes schools with a multiyear track record of college success, as determined by available college preparation and postsecondary data.

“Global earned its first award from GreatSchools.org in 2019; then, we earned our second award in 2020, now in 2021, we have earned our third award,” explained Global principal Ken Lynch. “Because of our repeated success, this year we have earned the College Success - Gold Award. It is great to see our students’ and teachers’ hard work rewarded.”

“I am very proud of the students and staff of Waxahachie Global High School,” he added.

College Success Award-winning high schools are identified based on school-level college preparation and postsecondary data, which are collected and shared by their states. This data indicates whether students are prepared for college, enrolled in college, and are ready for college-level coursework.

Global High is a STEM campus with an Early College High School designation. Global students have the opportunity to receive an associate’s degree free of charge from Navarro College or up to 60 hours toward a bachelor’s degree. Typically, 95 percent of Global High School students earn their associate’s degrees before graduating high school.