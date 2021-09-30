Waxahachie's Lake Parks project could solve safety, parking issues

Plans for three parks located along the north side of Lake Waxahachie could address two concerns city leaders hear about a lot – parking and safety.

It could also help give parks their own identity.

During a work session Thursday the City Council received a presentation on the proposed Lake Waxahachie park master plan, which includes reinventing Boat Dock, Jetty and Spring parks.

The process that began in January that included various steering committee meetings to explore the park’s current options and its potential.

The city partnered with la terra studio, a professional park planning consultant, to create a master plan.

“One of the biggest things to come from the first few meetings was that each of the three parks seem to offer the same thing,” said Michael Black, CEO of la terra studio. “They have a boat dock to launch a boat, not very organized parking. So we looked at these holistically and individually to see how they can start to have their own identity.”

The master plan calls for Boat Dock Park to have a more organized parking area, keeping the restrooms, revamping the playground and creating a protective harbor.

“So when you’re putting boats in and out of the water you’re not just out on the open water,” Black said. “That makes maneuvering a lot easier.”

The plan also calls for 30 parking spaces. Black said while some studies indicate a lake this size – 613 usable acres – could accommodate approximately 31 boats at a time a future study will be needed to get an exact number.

He said there will be a more defined staging area for the boats.

Black said there will also be a beach area with a boardwalk, pavilion and a protective swim area.

Black said Jetty Park would become more of a passive park with the existing restrooms, plus the addition of four small cabana pavilions with access to a pier. He said more vegetation will be added to make it more park-like.

Black said Spring Park would be more for non-motorized uses, such as canoe launches and paddleboards. He said the existing “point” of land will be redeveloped for larger events.

“We felt like this is a major asset as it presents itself to the lake,” Black said. “We’d like to have this as a large gathering, open lawn area.”

He said a loop trail is also planned for Spring Park.

Once complete city leaders said the project would not only add new amenities and draw in residents who may be unfamiliar with the three parks but it would make it safer for lake-goers.

“Since I’ve been here every year the common theme on the complaints I get is about the parking being uncontrolled and parking everywhere,” said Deputy City Manager Albert Lawrence, “and then the safety of the boats launching and the swimmers. People in the boats complain about swimmers are around when they try to launch. Swimmers complain because boats are around when they’re trying to swim. So these concepts really do take that into consideration to alleviate the safety issues.”

City leaders said addressing the parking would allow for the city to have more control over parking violations and capacity.

While more work is needed to determine an exact cost estimate, early projections indicate renovating all three parks could cost between $10 million and $11 million. But City Manager Michael Scott said the project can be split up into different phases over several years.

The Parks Board recommended approval of the master plan in July.

The council is expected to vote on the master plan at a future meeting.