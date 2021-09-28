Normal not allowed at Waxahachie's OddFest

Looking for that breathtaking landscape painting to enrich your living room?

You won’t find it at this weekend’s OddFest. In fact, if it’s not odd-looking, it’s not allowed.

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) Lodge No. 80 in Waxahachie will host its sixth OddFest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Singleton Plaza, 200 N. Rogers St. The event will feature live music, food, vendors and plenty of double-take art.

While art is meant to be unique, the pieces featured at OddFest take it to the next level, said Carl Block, one of the event’s organizers and a well-known artist.

“Everything has to be odd,” Block said. “And it has to be handmade. We’ve turned down a lot of great artists. (Their art) wasn’t odd enough. But that’s our niche. Everything is odd.”

Block, who does sculpture ceramics, will be one of nearly 30 artists displaying their odd art. Block will show face jugs at the event.

“It’s a fun twist on an art show,” Block said. “You see things that you don’t see at a regular art show. Hopefully you’ll think it’s bizarre.”

Chris Morris will be coming from Dallas to show his odd pottery, which he said is influenced by animals, such as panther heads.

While this will be his first time to display his art at the show, he has attended OddFest before.

“Everything I’ve seen is very unique and personal,” Morris said. “It’s not the typical art you’ll find at a market. It’s all handmade. Most artists have a unique voice, and it’s not rehashing what other artists have done.”

Brothers Charles and John Hancock, known in the art world as the Amazing Hancock Brothers, will be coming from Austin to display their work. The brothers, who grew up in Waxahachie, will showcase their odd prints.

“Our art has a sci-fi element, with regional and horror mixed into it,” Charles Hancock said. “With the movies (we saw) growing up, there’s a Western flare. It just all mixed into one kind of thing.”

Charles Hancock said it’s hard to say which one his favorite piece is.

“As soon as we finish one piece, we think our next one will be our best,” he said. “As soon as it leaves our hands, we’re on to the next one.”

Eliza Epstein will feature her jewelry made out of gemstones.

“Most people use glass, but I’m a stone junkie,” Epstein said.

While the criteria to showcase the art pieces is that it’s different, one thing links them. It’s not what you’d expect.

“It’s different art. That’s the best way to explain it,” said Waxahachie artist Doug Shotwell, who will be showcasing his stained glass art at the festival. “It’s odd, and that’s the whole point.”