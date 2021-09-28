OddFest proceeds to help restore 125-year-old IOOF building

At the corner of South Rogers and West Jefferson streets sits one of Waxahachie’s most historic buildings.

But after 125 years, it could use a little work.

Members of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) Lodge 80 are hoping to raise enough money at Saturday’s annual OddFest to restore its building, which has been home to IOOF brothers for over a century. It’s also the home for the Waxahachie Rebekahs Lodge 381, a female service organization and auxiliary group to IOOF.

OddFest, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Singleton Plaza, 200 N. Rogers St., is in its sixth year. The event will feature artwork from approximately 30 artists around the country, mostly from Texas, and will also include food trucks, live music and craft vendors.

Tom Wright, the lodge’s trustee and secretary, said money raised will go toward restoring the building’s windows – extra work has to be done to ensure they’re historically accurate – as well as wiring and plumbing.

He said it’s important to keep the building functional since it has played an important role in Waxahachie for over a century.

“We have a good group of guys,” Wright said. “We’re passionate about the building, and we want to do what we can to keep the building standing.”

Like other IOOF lodges around the country, Lodge 80 focuses on friendship, love and truth, as reflected by the “FLT,” or the three links-chains logos on several IOOF buildings.

IOOF operates on four tenants: visit the sick, relieve the distressed, bury the dead and educate the orphans.

The lodge has supported many organizations over the years, including Campfire Creek Therapeutic Riding Center, a Waxahachie-based organization that offers healing through horse riding to individuals with various cognitive, physical and emotional challenges. The lodge has also raised money for the Hope Clinic, local education efforts and other organizations.

Wright recalled a time a fellow’s wife was diagnosed with breast cancer, and members stepped up.

“We raised $10,000 in one day for her,” he said.

Lodge member Doug Shotwell said a big part of the weekly meetings is discussing the needs of the community and how Lodge 80 can help.

“We have brothers come to Waxahachie from Dallas or Fort Worth because we do great work,” Shotwell said. “Sometimes we’ll pull money out of our pocket, and at the end of the meeting, we’ll give it to someone in need. You always walk away after a Monday night meeting feeling great.”

Wright said the building was completed in 1895 and was originally used as a bank. He said the Odd Fellows purchased the building in 1912 and began meeting there in 1913.

“We’ve been paying taxes there since 1913,” Wright said. “Longer than anyone else.”

Wright said IOOF has had a presence in Waxahachie since 1859. It temporarily disbanded during the Civil War but was reinstated in 1871. At that time, the lodge number had changed to Lodge 129, but in 1872, members petitioned to have it changed back to Lodge 80.

“It’s had several locations over the years,” Wright said. “One of the buildings was sold, one burned down and now we’re in the current one.”

Much like IOOF’s mission, the lodge’s space hasn’t changed much over the years.

“The lodge room looks a lot like it did in 1920,” Wright said. “It has the same furnishings. It hasn’t really changed.”

The membership level, however, has seen its ups and downs.

“(The building) served us well over the years, but membership started to decline,” Wright said.

He said Bruce Webb, an expert on fraternal organizations, came on board years ago and helped refocus the energy.

“That’s when we started bringing youth into the lodge,” Wright said. “He was one of the first young guys to come in. He brought his friends, and it grew from there.”

Wright said the lodge grew to approximately 100 members and became one of the largest lodges in the state. Last year, Lodge 80 was awarded for its growth.

“We have a very diverse group from all walks of life,” Wright said. “There are business executives, musicians and blue collar workers. We have a good enthusiastic group of capable guys.”