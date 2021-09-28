Ellis County nonprofits benefit from North Texas Giving Day

North Texans came up big last week, setting a record for the largest amount of money donated on NTX Giving Day.

The annual online giving event resulted in more than $66 million raised from 103,275 donors with money going to approximately 3,300 area nonprofits. The event officially took place Thursday, though residents could donate early.

NTX Giving Day, hosted by Communities Foundation of Texas, is the largest community-wide giving event in the country, according to the program’s website.

Some of the local nonprofits that benefited most include the Ellis Christian Women’s Job Corps, a Waxahachie-based organization that provides women with life and employment skills and helps them build their self worth through training in a semester-long course. Lauri Henderson, the nonprofit’s executive director, said it costs $1,000 to provide services for one person per semester.

Ellis Christian Women’s Job Corps received $8,295 on NTX Giving Day.

Common Good Ministries, which provides at-risk students in east Waxahachie with a safe place to go after school and offers snacks and tutoring, received $6,675.

Mentors Care, a Midlothian-based organization that connects students who are at risk of not graduating with mentors and resources, received $4,665.

Waxahachie Care, which helps Ellis County residents in need by providing groceries, rental and utility assistance and more, received $4,200.

The Heights Ellis County Family Resources, which provides services to women and children who are in life-threatening situations, received $3,525.

In 2020 NTX Giving Day raised $58.8 million from 106,000 donors. Since 2009 NTX Giving Day has raised $441 million.