Police continue shooting investigation

Waxahachie police continue to investigate the fatal shooting that took place Sept. 18 in the 800 block of North Getzendaner Street.

According to Waxahachie police, dispatch received a call around 8:20 p.m. from a woman saying she had shot her boyfriend. When police arrived they discovered 30-year-old David Watts of Dallas with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The woman had not been charged as of Tuesday, and police have not released the shooter’s name.

Lt. Chris Dickinson of the Waxahachie Police Department said detectives continue to look at the evidence, though the case may be referred to the Ellis County Grand Jury.

Social media posts have suggested the shooting was a case of self defense, and Dickinson said that is one of many things detectives are looking into.

Police said multiple witnesses at the scene have provided statements to authorities, and evidence at the scene has been collected.

Anyone with information, photos or videos related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Starkey of the Waxahachie Police Department at (469) 309-4400.