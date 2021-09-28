Dustin Lynch to headline music at Stampede of Speed

Daily Light Report

The inaugural Stampede of Speed at the Texas Motorplex, 7500 Highway 287 in Ennis, will kick into high gear on Sunday with a country music festival headlined by Dustin Lynch along with Flatland Calvary, Wade Bowen and Kyle Park.

General admission tickets for the show will be $25 with children 12 and under free with a paid adult. Additional VIP tickets will be available for $100 and will include access to the Stampede of Speed VIP Corral featuring cash bar, private restrooms, an elevated viewing area and VIP parking. Gates will open for the festival at noon, and fans will also be treated to a Beer Expo and BBQ contest throughout the afternoon.

“We are excited to be starting a week of amazing events with our first Country Music Fest,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex co-owner. “The Stampede of Speed will be nine days of family-friendly entertainment including music, racing, movies, fireworks, autograph events and most of all, a traditional Texas vibe every day. We know Dustin Lynch, Flatland Calvary, Wade Bowen and Kyle Park will put on a great show for country music fans.”

Throughout the day Texas Motorplex will be hosting a Beer Expo with sampling from Dallas/Fort Worth area craft breweries, a car show featuring a 1,000 hot rods and classic cars, BBQ cook-off and United Pro Rodeo bull riding event. Additionally, there will be a Kids Korral with games and climbing wall.

The Stampede of Speed event calendar will feature ticketed and non-ticketed events leading up the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals. Fans can visit texasmotorplex.com or stampedeofspeed.com for more information. Highlights of the Stampede of Speed include:

Saturday – Night Lights

Night Lights is a celebration and a reminder of how precious special moments together are. Sending a decorated lantern into the sky to join thousands of others adorned with hopes, dreams, and messages creates an undeniably profound and unforgettable experience.

Sunday – Stampede of Speed Beer, BBQ and Music Festival

BBQ and music will be the theme of the day as some of the best grill masters show off their tasty delicacies paired with some refreshing cold beer from Metroplex area breweries. Multiple musical acts from Nashville to Texas will entertain the crowd from the afternoon into the evening leading to the first of many fireworks displays to celebrate the inaugural Stampede of Speed.

Monday – The Stampede of Speed Nitro Side Show and Scott Sturgeon Concert

This ticketed event will feature some of the wildest race cars on the planet as they try and set speed records and breathe fire as they roar down the track. The pits will be open for fans to get up close and personal with some of the most exotic race cars on the planet. Following the racing action Scott Sturgeon will perform before massive fireworks display caps off an eye-opening, pulse pounding evening of racing and music.

Tuesday – Inaugural NHRA Texas Stampede of Speed Shootout

Racing action will be the theme of the day as competitors from across the region race in the Stampede of Speed Shootout featuring Top Sportsman, Top Dragster and Pro Mods. The Top 16 sportsman and Top Dragsters will battle it out with a winner take all Shootout to end the day. Pro Mods from every association including NHRA will battle it out in a first-ever, no rules, anything goes battle to be the quickest at the Stampede.

Oct. 6 – NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Pro Invitational (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Pub Crawl and Movie night with The Snake (6 p.m. – 10 p.m.)

See the fastest, most powerful race cars on the planet make test laps in advance of the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals. The stars of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will be on-site preparing for the fourth race of the NHRA Countdown. This first ever for NHRA open schedule test session is a chance for curious motorsports fans to get a taste of the ground pounding excitement that will play out Friday-Sunday.

Join the stars of the NHRA as they sample local brews and eateries in Waxahachie on a walking Pub Crawl followed by an exclusive showing of the film Snake & Mongoose featuring drag racing legend Don “The Snake” Prudhomme hosting an in-person Q&A and autograph session.

Oct. 7 – Texas Fall Nationals sportsman qualifying (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Fan Fest in downtown Waxahachie (6 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

Racing action continues at Texas Motorplex as the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals officially begins with sportsman qualifying action.

The popular and free Fan Fest event will begin in downtown Waxahachie highlighting race cars interactive games, live music and family fun. A driver autograph session will be the highlight of the evening which will be capped off with a fireworks show.

Oct. 8 – Friday Night Live at Texas Motorplex

For the second year in a row Friday Night Live will turn the traditional qualifying schedule on its head as music, exhibition runs and a special guest DJ will surround the Friday night NHRA pro qualifiers as they try and run to the top of their respective categories at speeds over 330 mph in under four seconds. The night will conclude with a free after-party on the starting line.

Oct. 9 – Final Qualifying for NHRA Texas Fall Nationals

The last day for teams and drivers from across the country to make the highly competitive sixteen car fields will conclude on Oct. 9. Teams will only have two chances to make the show or be relegated to spectator status so tension will be high and the competition jumps to a new level as teams vying to be one of the lucky 16. The annual DRAW auction will begin following racing action.

Oct. 10 – NHRA Texas Fall Nationals Race Day

Following a massive opening ceremony the top drag racers from around the country will be racing to get one step closer to a world championship at the only playoff race in the state of Texas. Hundreds of thousands of dollars will be on the line as well as the chance for racing immortality. The pits as always will be open for fans to mix and mingle with the racers throughout the day. At the conclusion of the event fans are welcome to join the winner’s circle celebration on the starting line where the Stampede of Speed will be closed with the largest fireworks display of the week.