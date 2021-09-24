Waxahachie news briefs: COVID-19 testing available at senior center

Daily Light Report

The Waxahachie Senior Center, 122 Park Hills Drive, will have COVID-19 testing kiosks available Mondays through Saturdays.

Available times are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Residents must sign up online at curative.com for an appointment.

The kiosk will offer self-collected, shallow nasal PCR tests. Results are available within 24 to 48 hours from receipt of the sample.

Ellis County Farm Bureau

The Ellis County Farm Bureau will host its annual county convention virtually again this year.

The convention will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 5. Farm Bureau members who are interested in attending virtually may call the Waxahachie office at (972) 937-4640 and register in advance. Participants must provide contact information so they can receive a Zoom link.

Water disinfectant change

The city of Waxahachie public water system will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine.

The conversion will be for a four-week period and will begin Oct. 1 and will continue through Oct. 31. During this period, residents may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion. This proactive program is required to remove material buildup within the distribution system after prolonged use of alternative disinfectant methods.

For questions regarding this program, contact Ruiz Moreno, water production superintendent at (469) 309-4367. Email at rmoreno@waxahachie.com or Leila Cole, administrative clerk at (469) 309-4320, email at lcole@waxahachie.com.

Waxahachie High School band honored

The Spirit of Waxahachie Indian Band was named a 2021 winner in The Foundation for Music Education National Wind Band Honors.

The band received this recognition under the program's Mark of Excellence project, which seeks to recognize the top wind ensembles in the United States. The top 25% of qualified entries are selected as National Winners, placing the Waxahachie High School Band in the upper echelon of musical ensembles in the nation.

Waxahachie was one of seven Class 6A schools to receive national honors. Others were the wind ensembles from Allen, Cypress, Pearland and Prosper high schools and the wind symphonies from Hebron and Frisco Lone Star high schools.