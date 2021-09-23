Waxahachie started Clear the Shelter early. And lots of animals benefited.

This year’s Clear the Shelters event gave the Waxahachie Animal Shelter the wiggle room it needed.

Terri Muniz, Waxahachie’s animal control supervisor, said the annual event led to the adoption of 49 animals from Aug. 1 through Sept. 19 with another 17 being sent to rescue organizations. Muniz said another five dogs were sent to a rescue group Thursday.

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide event that began seven years ago by NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 in which shelters waive adoption fees to encourage people to adopt an animal to help reduce overcapacity in shelters.

The campaign officially ran Aug. 23 to Sept. 19. But Muniz said she started waiving fees at the Waxahachie Animal Shelter on Aug. 1.

“We started early because due to COVID-19 last year we didn’t do Clear the Shelters,” Muniz said. “So we started early to move some of our pets.”

Muniz said Thursday that the shelter was down to two dogs, whereas it was at capacity before the event.

“When we’re at full capacity it’s hard on the dogs because they’re not meant to live in a kennel,” Muniz said.

She said the goal is always to get down to zero animals in the shelter.

“Sometimes that happens,” Muniz said. “Usually there are one or two left behind.”

Muniz said she’s optimistic that the two remaining dogs will find homes once she’s able to spread the word at two upcoming Waxahachie events – Cops & Kids Picnic on Oct. 9 and the Texas Country Reporter Festival on Oct. 23.

In fact, she said word of mouth is crucial in keeping the occupancy rate low at the shelter.

“People still don’t understand that we have a shelter,” Muniz said. “But we’ve been here since the early ‘50s.”

Muniz said challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic make it hard for people to adopt a pet.

“When you have hard times fall on people the price for adoption can hurt people,” Muniz said. “So we’re trying to get the word out that we have great dogs. That’s where we need help the most.”