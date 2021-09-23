Want to learn a career advancement skill or a new hobby? WISD has a class for that.

Waxahachie ISD continues to provide opportunities for residents who wish to extend their education as adults.

WISD is enrolling residents for the fall semester of Lighthouse for Learning, a program designed to offer classes that teach a new trade, job skill, healthy lifestyle or simply something fun.

Lighthouse for Learning is a partnership with the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce and a host of local businesses, as well as Texas A&M Extension Agency and Navarro College Small Business Development Center.

Many classes begin the first week of October, while others begin in November. Classes are taught by business leaders and industry experts in the community.

Those looking for a fun hobby can choose from a variety of courses such as metal detecting, bird watching, beginner photography, fashion sewing, a variety of cooking classes and many others.

Health-focused courses include yoga, CPR and self defense.

Lighthouse for Learning offers financial literacy courses including improving your finances and investing.

The program offers several classes aimed at improving job skills such as basic graphic design, customer service training, growing your home-based business and social media for business owners.

“We have a lot of classes that are for fun hobbies, that are inexpensive and are about arts and crafts or healthy life skills,” said Sandy King, community outreach coordinator for WISD. “But we also have a multitude of partnerships across the community to provide a business tie. So not only are these classes fun but they also help enrich business skills and life skills.”

While the partnership with the different organizations and businesses is important to make these courses available King said the program is just as important to creating a strong community.

“There are layers of benefits,” King said. “All of the partners in the education programs community understand that the economic well-being is tied to the district. So any opportunity we have to offer these courses to the community keeps the cycle turning.”

King said these courses are also beneficial to adults wishing to make a career change.

“For example we offer courses on social media, graphics, photography and photo editing,” King said. “Someone who takes those courses could move into a marketing role in their company or take that position at a new company.”

Most classes will be held at Waxahachie High School, 3001 US Highway Bypass. Unless otherwise noted the courses are for residents ages 18 and older.

There must be at least five people registered to make a class, and they are filled on a first-come, first served basis.

For a full list of courses, as well as the cost and more information on each class go to wisd.org/apps/pages/LighthouseforLearning.

Pre-registration is for each class and can be done online, by calling 972-923-3631 or by visiting the WISD Administration Building at 411 N. Gibson St.

Lighthouse for Learning also offers online courses. Featured courses include creating web pages, basics of supervision and management, accounting fundamentals and job search strategies.

New courses include business budgeting, online marketing and technical writing.

For more information on the online courses go to ed2go.com/lighthouse.

King said many residents are aware of the program and its opportunities, but she wants to make sure the newcomers know about it as well.

“As fast as Waxahachie is growing there may be a new group that isn’t familiar with it yet,” King said.