Two injured in early morning crash at Ellis/Navarro county line

Department of Public Safety

Two men were injured in a crash early Tuesday morning after the driver of one of the vehicles fell asleep, authorities said.

Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash call around 4:26 a.m. on Interstate 45, about three-fourths of a mile south of FM 1182 at the Ellis/Navarro County line.

According to a preliminary investigation a 2021 white F350 pickup towing a 2012 red Gooseneck trailer was traveling south on I-45 in the left lane. A 2001 silver Honda Accord was traveling southbound behind the pickup and trailer, a release from the DPS stated.

The driver of the pickup drove off the roadway to the left due to the driver falling asleep. The pickup struck the center cable barrier causing the pickup to partially veer back into the left lane before coming to a stop. This caused the Honda to strike the front right of the pickup, the release stated. The Honda came to a stop on the right shoulder just south of the pickup.

The driver of the pickup, 23-year-old Austin Roughton of Corsicana, was taken by air ambulance to Baylor Scott & White in Dallas with incapacitating injuries. The driver of the Honda, 52-year-old Steven McKenzie of Ennis was treated and released at the scene.

The investigation is still on-going, the release stated.