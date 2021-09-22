Here's how Milford ISD improved its accountability rating

Milford ISD is celebrating a substantial improvement in its academic performance.

Last week the Texas Education Agency announced that Milford School has received an accountability rating of “Acceptable” for the 2020-21 school year.

Districts are only eligible to receive an “Acceptable” rating if they are considered comprehensive districts, meaning they previously had a rating of less than “C” in 2018-19. That year, MISD received an “F” rating, which is equal to a 55 scale score.

An “Acceptable” rating equates to a scale score of 85, or a “B.”

Superintendent Vernon Orndorff said this 30-point jump is the largest growth in the Region 10 area.

“The success is due to the support of the Milford ISD Board of Trustees, the instructional leadership by the school administration, the dedication from teachers and staff, students taking ownership of their academics, and the families and community believing in Milford ISD,” Orndorff said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the state canceled the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests in 2020, and districts and schools were not rated in the 2019-20 school year. But in September the TEA offered an alternative system for qualifying districts to receive an “Acceptable” or “Unacceptable” rating instead of a non-rating for 2020-21. MISD applied for and was granted the distinction.

“In these unprecedented times we found a way to educate our students,” Orndorff said, “and we want to celebrate that.”

Orndorff said many things led to the improvement, including receiving support from Region 10 Educational Services Center to create a targeted improvement plan. Through that the district hired a new principal for the school, David Johnson, and a new curriculum and instruction coordinator, Alton Chambers.

The district then placed its focus on supporting instructional staff, updated its curriculum to ensure it aligned with state standards, began a systemic reading program and created a new data monitoring system, Orndorff said.

“We focused on the CCMR (College, Career and Military Ready) requirements,” Orndorff said. “It was critical for us to make sure our graduating seniors accomplished that under the accountability system.”

Orndorff said all of these efforts took place before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.