Dog park renovations ahead in Waxahachie

The city of Waxahachie is moving forward with plans to renovate Wags-A-Hachie Dog Park.

Monday the City Council approved a construction bid with J&K Excavation in the amount of $429,096 for the park improvements.

The dog park, the only one in Waxahachie, is located along the Waxahachie Creek Hike and Bike Trail behind the farmers market and rodeo grounds.

Improvements include a 53-space concrete parking lot with lighting, new dog agility/play equipment, new picnic shelters, new fencing with heavy duty gates and a mow strip, landscaping, new trash receptacles, benches and picnic tables, ADA sidewalk connections and an art mural.

The city plans to keep portions of the dog park open during construction, but it may be closed intermittently while work is being done.

The city received two bids for the project. J&K Excavation submitted the lowest bid of $452,179, but the city was able to identify cost-saving measures to decrease the total cost.

The project is expected to begin in the mid-fall and should last several months, city officials said. It will be funded through the Waxahachie Community Development Corporation.

Restaurant drive-through

The council approved a specific use permit (SUP) for a drive-through to be constructed at Ta Molly’s restaurant, located at 1735 N. US 77.

Heavy machinery location

The council also approved an SUP to allow Sunbelt Rentals to operate in a vacant building at 1313 N. Interstate 35E. The SUP would allow the rental, sales or storage and an outdoor display of heavy machinery and equipment.

The site was previous used by Stelco Industries, Inc.