Street projects begin in Waxahachie

The city of Waxahachie is beginning several residential road improvement projects this week that are expected to be complete by the end of the month.

Andale Construction is conducting road pavement improvements on nine streets. Andale is using high density mineral bond called HA5 that is designed to preserve and protect roads and lower maintenance costs.

The streets to receive treatment are: North Gibson Street from West Ross Street to Sycamore Street; Harbin Avenue from West Marvin Avenue to Floyd Street; Kirven Avenue from West Marvin to Sycamore; Virginia Avenue from West Marvin to Sycamore; Martha Street from Cynisca Street to Kirven; Ross from Cynisca to Kirven; Olive Street from Cynisca to Virginia; Vanderbilt Lane from Solon Road to Trinity Lane; and Auburn Street from John Arden to Trinity Lane.

Portions of the streets will be closed while they are receiving treatment. As of Tuesday, street closures were set to begin Wednesday. For a map of the streets go to ha5info.com/Waxahachie.

During the process residents are asked to park their cars in any open area outside of the work zone and to shut off sprinklers during the closure. The impacted streets will be closed at 8 a.m. and will reopen at 6 a.m. the next day during the process.

Go to HA5info.com to sign up for text message alerts about the project schedule and road closures.

For further questions call the Public Works Department at 469-309-4300 or email publicworks@waxahachie.com.

Shields Parkway

Concrete repair began Monday on Shields Parkway from Mushroom Road to US 77, and work is expected to take three weeks to complete.

During the project Shields will be closed at US 77 and Mushroom.

Call 469-309-4300 or email publicworks@waxahachie.com with any questions.