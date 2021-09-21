Historic building could be transformed into event center

Waxahachie may soon get a new events center, but its approval likely won’t come for a couple of weeks.

On Monday, the Waxahachie City Council voted to table until the Oct. 4 meeting a rezoning request that would allow for The Heights Event Center at 716 Dunaway St.

The request was to rezone 0.9 of an acre from Single-Family District 3 to Planned Development-SF-3.

Councilman Travis Smith made the motion to table the item, saying it would give the council more time to review the plans.

If approved, developers would renovate a century-old, 4,576-square-foot building located at the site and turn it into an events center.

Shon Brooks, executive director of development services, said the venue could be used for weddings, receptions, reunions, corporate events, etc. The expected capacity is 225 people. He said food and beverages would be provided by outside vendors.

Brooks said the facility would also include a courtyard, which is proposed to be 5,500 square feet.

Officials said the project would help the city preserve a piece of its history while giving Waxahachie a venue it needs.

According to city documents, the building was originally the South Ward/Bullard Heights School House, constructed in 1911. It has also been an administration building and senior center, among other things.

“I bought the building nine or 10 months ago with the intent on saving it because it is one of our endangered buildings here in town,” said Brad Yates with Colonial Restoration Group, Inc.

He said at one time the plan was to turn it into a multi-family development but said it was determined that wouldn’t be the best use for the site.

Yates said he surveyed residents in the neighborhood, and he said they were supportive of the project.

“Probably the main reason is because it’s stayed vacant for over 20 years and it’s an eyesore to the neighbors,” Yates said. “And the flip side is that we looked around and there’s not a lot of spaces here in the immediate area for a small meeting space.”

Brooks said one resident near the site sent a letter of opposition to the city.

According to city documents the existing structure includes four rooms. As part of the renovation one large ballroom would be created. The remaining rooms would serve as a kitchen, two gathering rooms and restrooms.

Steps have been taken to address potential noise concerns.

While operating hours have not been finalized the applicant had agreed to not operate past 10 p.m. on weeknights and not past midnight on weekend nights.

Councilwoman Melissa Olson asked if the weekend curfew could be 11 p.m. to coincide with the city’s ordinance for other locations, and Yates said that shouldn’t be a problem for the outdoor area.

Plans call for sidewalks to be installed along Dunaway and part of W. Avenue C to provide connections to a private sidewalk on the property. The sidewalks are expected to help with connectivity since there is an agreement in place with the adjacent Full Life Assembly of God church for the church parking lot to be used for additional parking.

Plans also call for a 6-foot ornamental fence on top of masonry columns and enhanced landscape screening along W. Avenue C, Brady Street and the unimproved right-of-way in the rear of the property to provide a buffer from nearby residents.

Yates said he has concerns with the fencing, saying it would make the project less inclusive of the adjacent neighborhoods and that it could cause a safety issue if the fire department is called out.

The Planning and Zoning recommended approval of the request at its Sept. 14 meeting.