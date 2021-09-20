Screams Halloween Theme Park is back. Here's what fans can expect to see

Perhaps the only thing scarier than the zombies and monsters that appear out of nowhere at Screams Halloween Theme Park is the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the park last year.

But this year the popular theme park returns, and organizers said it’s just what the community needs.

Screams, located at 2511 FM 66 in Waxahachie, will open Oct. 1 after it closed last season due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Helaine Thompson, director of marketing and communications for Southwest Festivals, Inc., said it’s important for the theme park to open in 2021 to give people the fun they were missing last year.

“Our events help bring back a sense of normalcy and much needed fun after such a difficult year and a half of dealing with the COVID pandemic,” Thompson said.

When fans line up this year they will see a few changes, including two redesigned haunted houses.

Klownz in 3-D, formerly the pirate-themed house, will feature Boozo the Clown and a host of zombie clowns. Guests will meander through the house wearing 3-D glasses.

“As if clowns aren’t terrifying enough,” Thompson said. “This year we really wanted to freak people out.”

Also new this year is the Time’s Up … Maze, which will guide guests through different points of time and experiences in history.

Thompson said the cemetery at the park’s entry, which helps set the tone for the entire experience, has also been enhanced.

Screams also brings back several fan favorites, such as the Zombie Wasteland Apocalypse, Hotel D’feers and Cursed, the Witches of TerraMythica Castle haunted houses.

As in past years Screams will also have Scary-Oke, live entertainment, games of skill, vendors, a food court, pubs and those odd creatures following you around the site.

Thompson said what makes Screams different from other haunted house venues is that those who pay the entry fee can have access to all five haunted houses, Scary-Oke, music and entertainment as often as they want to before it closes.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, Thompson said there are precautions in place to allow the park to open safely. That includes encouraging guests to wear protective face masks, even if they’ve been vaccinated. She said Screams staff will all be wearing protective masks – even the ones wearing face paint.

“Our creative director can airbrush the paint so it integrates right in,” Thompson said.

She said social distancing will be encouraged. While that may be challenging when guests stand in the lines to get into a haunted house Thompson said organizers will keep the line moving as quickly as possible.

Thompson said being a predominantly outdoor event will help make the event safe.

“Over 80 percent of it is outdoors, so that allows us to provide the full experience,” Thompson said.

Besides the return to normalcy, Thompson said the reopening of Screams also has an economic impact to the community. She said Screams draws an average of 60,000 people each season from all over the DFW Metroplex during the course of the five-week season. She said the vast majority of the 350 seasonal employees come from Ellis county.

“The economic impact also includes the additional money that attendees to Screams spend at other retail outlets in the area such as restaurants, gas stations, etc.,” Thompson said.

Thompson said it’s important to get fans back to Screams since it took a financial hit by closing in 2020. She said since the company is solely based around Screams and the Scarborough Renaissance Festival, which was also shut down in 2020, the financial impact was significant.

“That’s the only revenue there is,” Thompson said. “It will take us three to five years to recover.”

And then there’s the important milestone.

“This is the 25th anniversary,” Thompson said. “So to finally be able to celebrate is great.”

Hours are 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights Oct. 1-30.

“It is absolutely huge to return for 2021,” Thompson said.