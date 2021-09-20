Fatal shooting investigated in Waxahachie

The Waxahachie Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Saturday night in the 800 block of N. Getzendaner St.

According to police, dispatch received a call around 8:20 p.m. from a female stating she had shot her boyfriend. Officers discovered the man, identified as 30-year-old David Watts of Dallas, laying in the grass with a single gunshot wound to the forehead, police said. Officers performed lifesaving measures on Watts until paramedics arrived, and Watts was taken to Baylor-Waxahachie, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the woman who called 911, and no charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon.

Police said multiple witnesses at the scene have provided statements to authorities, and evidence at the scene has been collected.

Anyone with information, photos or videos related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Starkey of the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.