Vandalism suspects identified, district says

The students who were involved in vandalizing restrooms at Waxahachie High School, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage, have been identified, a district spokeswoman said Thursday.

Waxahachie ISD announced earlier this week that 14 restrooms were damaged during a TikTok challenge Monday. Among the damage was torn off toilet paper dispensers, soap dispensers, toilet seats, hand dryers and signage, district spokeswoman Jenny Bridges said. There was also damage done to the drywall and the tile. Bridges said the damage totaled approximately $10,000.

Bridges said the investigation is wrapped up or close to being wrapped up.

Because of student privacy, Bridges did not confirm anything about any punishment the students are facing.

Thursday, Bridges said 13 out of the 14 restrooms had been repaired and are usable.

“We did all of the repairs in-house thanks to our amazing Support Services team, who are absolute rock stars,” Bridges said.

On a Facebook video to parents Superintendent Jerry Hollingsworth urged the public not to judge the district based on the incident.

“The vast majority of our students are outstanding,” Hollingsworth said, “and even the ones who messed up messed up, and we intend to teach them through this process through consequences. But please don’t paint our student body by the actions of a very small percentage of kids.”