This health care program is available for Ellis County residents who qualify

Terri Klein, Ellis County Indigent Health Care (CIHP) Program coordinator, discussed the program during the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1191 monthly meeting Tuesday at the Bella Italia Restaurant in Ennis.

Klein, who offices at the Ennis County Sub-Courthouse, discussed the CIHP program functions, financing and caseload. CIHP serves a caseload of about 80 with an annual budget of about $6 million.

The program is funded by the county and state in part with funds from the tobacco settlement. Participants must be low income, below 21 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, have limited resources, not be eligible for Medicaid and be legal residents.

CIHP is designed to teach participants how to take care of themselves medically and to develop skills to be self sufficient. The program serves veterans, the homeless, elderly and young people no longer eligible for Medicaid, as well as widows and widowers and others who meet the program criteria.

CIHP works with the Hope Clinics in Waxahachie and Ennis. A question and answer session followed.

NARFE Chap. 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties. Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees, and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity.

For more information call the cities of Midlothian at 972-268-5793 or 972-775-2463, Waxahachie – 469-552-6649, Ennis – 214-949-6197, Red Oak – 412-722-6307, or Corsicana – 903-874-3092. You may also go to narfe.org or see NARFE Chapter 1191 on Facebook.