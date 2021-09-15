Walk to End Alzheimer's returns to Waxahachie

The name has changed, but the goal remains the same.

The Ellis County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place Oct. 30 at Getzendamer Park in Waxahachie. Formerly known as the Waxahachie Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the walk is the local fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. This will be the fifth year the event has taken place in Waxahachie, with last year’s event being virtual.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. followed by an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

The event, which will be hosted by radio personality Anna de Haro, will include the Promise Garden ceremony in which participants join together to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s. Bailey Roach, the event manager for the Alzheimer's Association Dallas and Northeast Chapter, said the colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to the disease.

“The Promise Garden ceremony is very moving,” Roach said. “It’s a very colorful and symbolic show of support for the fight against Alzheimer’s.”

Participants can share their stories on how Alzheimer’s has affected their families, and experts will be on hand to discuss ways the Alzheimer’s Association is supporting families and delivering services.

According to the association there are more than 400,000 people living with Alzheimer’s in Texas, and that number is expected to increase to 490,000 by 2025. There are more than 1 million people providing care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In the United States there is an estimated 6 million people living with the disease and more than 11 million caretakers.

Roach said the event usually draws around 300 people and raises approximately $40,000 each year. She said the majority of the money goes to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s and early onset dementia.

“Outside of brining in money for research and support this event is crucial in getting the word out about Alzheimer’s and early onset dementia,” Roach said.

Roach said with the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing there will be several safety precautions in place, such as physical distancing, contactless registration, hand-sanitizing stations and more. Masks will be available on-site. Those who have not been vaccinated are asked to wear a mask when in an overcrowded area.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is believed to be the largest event to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s. In 1989 the Alzheimer’s Association began raising awareness and funds for the disease with the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk.

To register and for updates on the event visit alz.org/walk.