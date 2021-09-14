14 restrooms vandalized at Waxahachie High School

Police and school officials are investigating after students vandalized Waxahachie High School on Monday, causing thousands of dollars of damage, the district stated.

According to WISD officials 14 restrooms were damaged during a social media challenge.

Among the damage was torn off toilet paper dispensers, soap dispensers, toilet seats, hand dryers and signage, district spokeswoman Jenny Bridges said on social media. There was also damage done to the drywall and the tile.

The district said the restrooms were unusable as a result of the vandalism, though Bridges said the district’s support services team was working to make some of them restrooms available by Tuesday.

“Waxahachie ISD and the Waxahachie Police Department will investigate this fully and pursue punishment for all students involved to the fullest extent of both the WISD student code of conduct and the criminal code,” the district said.

District officials said there have already been leads generated through tips, and they encourage parents to talk with their children about the seriousness of this type of activity.

Anyone with tips is asked to email tharris@wisd.org.