Waxahachie gears up for special events

A host of special events are set to take place in Waxahachie over the next few weeks.

Waxahachie will several events at Railyard Park, 455 S. College St., as part of the Stampede of Speed Fan Fest, hosted by NHRA and the Texas Motorplex in Ennis from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10.

Pub Crawl and Movie Night with The Snake will take place from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 6 at the park. Residents can join NHRA stars as they sample brews and food on a walking pub crawl. An exclusive showing of the movie “Snake and Mongoose” will follow. There will also be an in-person Q&A and autograph session with drag racing legend Don “The Snake” Prudhomme. A fireworks show will cap off the event.

Fan Fest and a scavenger hunt will take place from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 7. The free event highlights race cars, interactive games and includes a scavenger hunt with local downtown merchants. There will also be a concert featuring LIVE 80s – the Ultimate 80s Experience, and a driver autograph session. This event will also end with a fireworks show.

The events at Texas Motorplex are: Night Lights on Oct. 2; Stampede of Speed Music Fest, Barbeque Contest and Beer Expo on Oct. 3; The Stampede of Speed Nitro Side Show and Scott Sturgeon Concert on Oct. 4; Inaugural NHRA Texas Stampede of Speed Shootout on Oct. 5; Pro Invitational on Oct. 6; Sportsman Qualifying on Oct. 7; Friday Night Live at Texas Motorplex on Oct. 8; final qualifying for NHRA Texas Fall Nationals on Oct. 9 and NHRA Texas Fall Nationals Race Day on Oct. 10.

On Sept. 25 the North Texas Oldsmobile Club will host a car show at Singleton Plaza, 200 N. Rogers St. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is no charge for spectators, and 20-25 cars are expected.

On Oct. 2 the International Order of Odd Fellows #80 will host Oddfest, its annual art show fundraiser, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Singleton Plaza.

The event will include art vendors, music, food and drinks.