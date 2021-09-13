Red Oak's Hometown Heroes honored at Founder's Day Parade
The Red Oak Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Founder’s Day parade and festival on Saturday with the theme of Hometown Heroes tying to the 9/11 20th anniversary.
The chamber accepted nominations from the community to honor local heroes.
The chamber congratulates Red Oak ISD connected Red Oak Founder's Day Hometown Heroes who were announced at the event.
“We had many with conflicts that day, but be sure to congratulate them on campus or around town,” the chamber said in a release.
Those recognized were:
Jim Robnett - Marine/Korean War veteran (Father of Melanie Petersen)
Howard Gatewood - Marine veteran, ROHS principal
John Anderson - Navy veteran, ROISD School Board president
Michelle Carter - ROHS Class of 2003, gold medal Olympian
Louise Ritter - ROHS Class of 1976, gold medal Olympian
Brenda Sanford - ROISD superintendent
Merilee Stone - Red Oak Elementary principal
Amy Weis - Wooden Elementary principal
Ashley Jackson - Schupmann Elementary principal
Rachel Rector - Eastridge Elementary principal
Allyson Bell - Shields Elementary principal
Rob Waller - ROMS principal
Dr. Joy Shaw - ROISD board member/ ROISD 35 years (retired)
Tamelia Moore - ROISD administration receptionist
Alvin Shaw - ROMS coach
Donna Knight - ROISD Family Services (retired)
Jennifer Bates - Schupmann elementary nurse
Other Red Oak Hometown Heroes:
Garland Wolfe - Red Oak police chief
Ben Blanton - Red Oak fire chief
Will Turner - Baylor Waxahachie president
Logan Ragsdale - Red Oak librarian
At age 89, Marine Corp Veteran Jim Robnett is one of the last surviving members of the "Chosin Few" a group of troops who survived one of the bloodiest and coldest battles (battle at the Chosin Reservoir) during the Korean War.
He has lived in Red Oak since 1972, served on the Red Oak Chamber of Commerce Board and Planning & Zoning Commission, and served many years as president of the Economic Development Corporation.