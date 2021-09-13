Red Oak's Hometown Heroes honored at Founder's Day Parade

Presser

The Red Oak Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Founder’s Day parade and festival on Saturday with the theme of Hometown Heroes tying to the 9/11 20th anniversary.

The chamber accepted nominations from the community to honor local heroes.

The chamber congratulates Red Oak ISD connected Red Oak Founder's Day Hometown Heroes who were announced at the event.

“We had many with conflicts that day, but be sure to congratulate them on campus or around town,” the chamber said in a release.

Those recognized were:

Jim Robnett - Marine/Korean War veteran (Father of Melanie Petersen)

Howard Gatewood - Marine veteran, ROHS principal

John Anderson - Navy veteran, ROISD School Board president

Michelle Carter - ROHS Class of 2003, gold medal Olympian

Louise Ritter - ROHS Class of 1976, gold medal Olympian

Brenda Sanford - ROISD superintendent

Merilee Stone - Red Oak Elementary principal

Amy Weis - Wooden Elementary principal

Ashley Jackson - Schupmann Elementary principal

Rachel Rector - Eastridge Elementary principal

Allyson Bell - Shields Elementary principal

Rob Waller - ROMS principal

Dr. Joy Shaw - ROISD board member/ ROISD 35 years (retired)

Tamelia Moore - ROISD administration receptionist

Alvin Shaw - ROMS coach

Donna Knight - ROISD Family Services (retired)

Jennifer Bates - Schupmann elementary nurse

Other Red Oak Hometown Heroes:

Garland Wolfe - Red Oak police chief

Ben Blanton - Red Oak fire chief

Will Turner - Baylor Waxahachie president

Logan Ragsdale - Red Oak librarian

At age 89, Marine Corp Veteran Jim Robnett is one of the last surviving members of the "Chosin Few" a group of troops who survived one of the bloodiest and coldest battles (battle at the Chosin Reservoir) during the Korean War.

He has lived in Red Oak since 1972, served on the Red Oak Chamber of Commerce Board and Planning & Zoning Commission, and served many years as president of the Economic Development Corporation.