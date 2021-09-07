Waxahachie resident selected to NRS Show Team

Waxahachie Daily Light

Local exhibitor Kyal Browne, of Waxahachie, was among those chosen Aug. 7 to participate as a member of the 2021-22 National Roper’s Supply (NRS) Show Team.

Browne’s participation and success in events such as those in Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston, accompanied by her ability to professionally represent herself and other brands, made her an ideal candidate to represent NRS, a news release states.

The world’s largest retailer of team and calf roping ropes, NRS was built around supplying products to the rodeo and roping world, but in recent years has expanded its offering to include livestock show supplies for most species. Their products range from equipment to products for daily care from both Weaver and Sullivan’s Supply. NRS also carries a wide range of show feeds and supplements from Purina, ADM, Biozyme and other top feed companies.

In an effort to build awareness of its show supply offering, NRS began selecting a team of the best 26 youth exhibitors. These exhibitors not only exhibit multiple species, but travel around the country to the nation’s largest events.

“The NRS Show Team was created to select an exclusive group of influencers within the livestock industry that would ‘show for the brand.’ These exhibitors were hand selected because of their success and leadership roles within the show world," said show team adviser Tayler Sullivent, in the news release. "NRS partnered with companies such as Cinch, Twisted X and Sure Champ to provide apparel, footwear and scholarships to make this opportunity possible. National Roper’s Supply is thankful for each member of our show team and the opportunity to play a part in supporting young agriculturists.”

Browne said she looks forward to a successful year of showing and representing National Roper’s Supply both in and out of the show ring.

To stay up to date with Browne and the other show team members throughout the year, follow the NRS social media pages on both Facebook (NRS World) and Instagram (@nrsworld).