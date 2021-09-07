Waxahachie to remember those lost on 9/11

The Waxahachie fire and police departments will host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The event will take place at the Waxahachie Civic Center, 2000 Civic Center Lane. The public is welcome to attend.

In the past, Waxahachie had joined other members of the Ellis Dallas Unified Command Team (EDUCT) to host a joint ceremony. But this year, Waxahachie is hosting its own event.

“With this being the 20th anniversary it seemed like this would be a bigger ceremony,” said Fire Chief Ricky Boyd.

Boyd said Saturday’s ceremony will include a timeline of the events that happened on Sept. 11, 2001, such as when the airplanes hit the World Trade Center towers, when the towers collapsed, when the Pentagon was struck and when the fourth plane crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Boyd, Police Chief Wade Goolsby and a fire department chaplain will speak during the event. The police department honor guard will perform a flag raising.

“This is a matter of us remembering the sacrifices that were made that day,” Boyd said.

Other nearby cities will host events as well. In Midlothian, the fire and police departments will host a 9/11 tribute at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown as part of its Heritage Day event.