How many people live in Ellis County after the 2020 Census count?

County reported 192,455 people in the 2020 Census, a change of 28.6% from the 2010 U.S. Census

Yoonserk Pyun and Mike Stucka
USA TODAY Network
The city of Waxahachie officially surpassed 40,000 population for the first time, according to U.S. Census numbers released on Thursday. The city reported 41,140 residents, an increase of 11,519, or 38.9 percent, from 2010 population figures.

These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

 

Texas

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

29,145,505

3,999,944

15.9%

White

14,609,365

-3,092,187

-17.5%

Black

3,552,997

573,399

19.2%

American Indian

278,948

107,976

63.2%

Asian

1,585,480

620,884

64.4%

Pacific Islander

33,611

11,955

55.2%

Other Race

3,951,366

1,323,180

50.3%

Two or More Races

5,133,738

4,454,737

656.1%

Hispanic

11,441,717

1,980,796

20.9%

 

Ellis County

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

192,455

42,826

28.6%

White

118,993

1,315

1.1%

Black

24,305

10,820

80.2%

American Indian

1,688

795

89.0%

Asian

1,582

731

85.9%

Pacific Islander

218

123

129.5%

Other Race

20,010

6,666

50.0%

Two or More Races

25,659

22,376

681.6%

Hispanic

52,032

16,870

48.0%

 

Grand Prairie city

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

196,100

20,704

11.8%

White

57,515

-34,756

-37.7%

Black

47,351

11,961

33.8%

American Indian

2,339

856

57.7%

Asian

14,982

3,507

30.6%

Pacific Islander

228

49

27.4%

Other Race

38,114

9,145

31.6%

Two or More Races

35,571

29,942

531.9%

Hispanic

88,749

13,856

18.5%

 

Mansfield city

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

72,602

16,234

28.8%

White

38,666

-2,779

-6.7%

Black

15,822

7,840

98.2%

American Indian

537

222

70.5%

Asian

4,030

1,936

92.5%

Pacific Islander

62

18

40.9%

Other Race

4,690

1,790

61.7%

Two or More Races

8,795

7,207

453.8%

Hispanic

13,424

4,735

54.5%

 

Cedar Hill city

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

49,148

4,120

9.1%

White

10,831

-5,103

-32.0%

Black

26,123

2,741

11.7%

American Indian

424

201

90.1%

Asian

1,055

147

16.2%

Pacific Islander

28

5

21.7%

Other Race

4,915

1,598

48.2%

Two or More Races

5,772

4,531

365.1%

Hispanic

11,881

3,476

41.4%

 

Communities

 

 2020 countChange% change

Alma town

373

42

12.7%

Bardwell city

625

-24

-3.7%

Bristol CDP

714

46

6.9%

Cedar Hill city

49,148

4,120

9.1%

Ennis CCD

29,459

3,429

13.2%

Ennis city

20,159

1,646

8.9%

Ferris CCD

16,495

1,794

12.2%

Ferris city

2,788

352

14.4%

Garrett town

829

23

2.9%

Glenn Heights city

15,819

4,541

40.3%

Grand Prairie city

196,100

20,704

11.8%

Italy CCD

4,538

353

8.4%

Italy town

1,926

63

3.4%

Mansfield city

72,602

16,234

28.8%

Maypearl CCD

7,884

1,798

29.5%

Maypearl city

939

5

0.5%

Midlothian CCD

31,989

10,743

50.6%

Midlothian city

35,125

17,088

94.7%

Milford town

722

-6

-0.8%

Oak Leaf city

1,552

254

19.6%

Ovilla city

4,304

812

23.3%

Palmer town

2,393

393

19.6%

Pecan Hill city

735

109

17.4%

Red Oak city

14,222

3,453

32.1%

Venus town

4,361

1,401

47.3%

Waxahachie CCD

102,090

24,728

32.0%

Waxahachie city

41,140

11,519

38.9%