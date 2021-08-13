How many people live in Ellis County after the 2020 Census count?

Yoonserk Pyun and Mike Stucka

USA TODAY Network

These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

Texas 2020 count Change % change Total 29,145,505 3,999,944 15.9% White 14,609,365 -3,092,187 -17.5% Black 3,552,997 573,399 19.2% American Indian 278,948 107,976 63.2% Asian 1,585,480 620,884 64.4% Pacific Islander 33,611 11,955 55.2% Other Race 3,951,366 1,323,180 50.3% Two or More Races 5,133,738 4,454,737 656.1% Hispanic 11,441,717 1,980,796 20.9%

Ellis County 2020 count Change % change Total 192,455 42,826 28.6% White 118,993 1,315 1.1% Black 24,305 10,820 80.2% American Indian 1,688 795 89.0% Asian 1,582 731 85.9% Pacific Islander 218 123 129.5% Other Race 20,010 6,666 50.0% Two or More Races 25,659 22,376 681.6% Hispanic 52,032 16,870 48.0%

Grand Prairie city 2020 count Change % change Total 196,100 20,704 11.8% White 57,515 -34,756 -37.7% Black 47,351 11,961 33.8% American Indian 2,339 856 57.7% Asian 14,982 3,507 30.6% Pacific Islander 228 49 27.4% Other Race 38,114 9,145 31.6% Two or More Races 35,571 29,942 531.9% Hispanic 88,749 13,856 18.5%

Mansfield city 2020 count Change % change Total 72,602 16,234 28.8% White 38,666 -2,779 -6.7% Black 15,822 7,840 98.2% American Indian 537 222 70.5% Asian 4,030 1,936 92.5% Pacific Islander 62 18 40.9% Other Race 4,690 1,790 61.7% Two or More Races 8,795 7,207 453.8% Hispanic 13,424 4,735 54.5%

Cedar Hill city 2020 count Change % change Total 49,148 4,120 9.1% White 10,831 -5,103 -32.0% Black 26,123 2,741 11.7% American Indian 424 201 90.1% Asian 1,055 147 16.2% Pacific Islander 28 5 21.7% Other Race 4,915 1,598 48.2% Two or More Races 5,772 4,531 365.1% Hispanic 11,881 3,476 41.4%