How many people live in Ellis County after the 2020 Census count?
County reported 192,455 people in the 2020 Census, a change of 28.6% from the 2010 U.S. Census
These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.
Texas
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
29,145,505
3,999,944
15.9%
White
14,609,365
-3,092,187
-17.5%
Black
3,552,997
573,399
19.2%
American Indian
278,948
107,976
63.2%
Asian
1,585,480
620,884
64.4%
Pacific Islander
33,611
11,955
55.2%
Other Race
3,951,366
1,323,180
50.3%
Two or More Races
5,133,738
4,454,737
656.1%
Hispanic
11,441,717
1,980,796
20.9%
Ellis County
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
192,455
42,826
28.6%
White
118,993
1,315
1.1%
Black
24,305
10,820
80.2%
American Indian
1,688
795
89.0%
Asian
1,582
731
85.9%
Pacific Islander
218
123
129.5%
Other Race
20,010
6,666
50.0%
Two or More Races
25,659
22,376
681.6%
Hispanic
52,032
16,870
48.0%
Grand Prairie city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
196,100
20,704
11.8%
White
57,515
-34,756
-37.7%
Black
47,351
11,961
33.8%
American Indian
2,339
856
57.7%
Asian
14,982
3,507
30.6%
Pacific Islander
228
49
27.4%
Other Race
38,114
9,145
31.6%
Two or More Races
35,571
29,942
531.9%
Hispanic
88,749
13,856
18.5%
Mansfield city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
72,602
16,234
28.8%
White
38,666
-2,779
-6.7%
Black
15,822
7,840
98.2%
American Indian
537
222
70.5%
Asian
4,030
1,936
92.5%
Pacific Islander
62
18
40.9%
Other Race
4,690
1,790
61.7%
Two or More Races
8,795
7,207
453.8%
Hispanic
13,424
4,735
54.5%
Cedar Hill city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
49,148
4,120
9.1%
White
10,831
-5,103
-32.0%
Black
26,123
2,741
11.7%
American Indian
424
201
90.1%
Asian
1,055
147
16.2%
Pacific Islander
28
5
21.7%
Other Race
4,915
1,598
48.2%
Two or More Races
5,772
4,531
365.1%
Hispanic
11,881
3,476
41.4%
Communities
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Alma town
373
42
12.7%
Bardwell city
625
-24
-3.7%
Bristol CDP
714
46
6.9%
Cedar Hill city
49,148
4,120
9.1%
Ennis CCD
29,459
3,429
13.2%
Ennis city
20,159
1,646
8.9%
Ferris CCD
16,495
1,794
12.2%
Ferris city
2,788
352
14.4%
Garrett town
829
23
2.9%
Glenn Heights city
15,819
4,541
40.3%
Grand Prairie city
196,100
20,704
11.8%
Italy CCD
4,538
353
8.4%
Italy town
1,926
63
3.4%
Mansfield city
72,602
16,234
28.8%
Maypearl CCD
7,884
1,798
29.5%
Maypearl city
939
5
0.5%
Midlothian CCD
31,989
10,743
50.6%
Midlothian city
35,125
17,088
94.7%
Milford town
722
-6
-0.8%
Oak Leaf city
1,552
254
19.6%
Ovilla city
4,304
812
23.3%
Palmer town
2,393
393
19.6%
Pecan Hill city
735
109
17.4%
Red Oak city
14,222
3,453
32.1%
Venus town
4,361
1,401
47.3%
Waxahachie CCD
102,090
24,728
32.0%
Waxahachie city
41,140
11,519
38.9%