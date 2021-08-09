Ellis County's COVID cases up 53.5%; Texas cases surge 48.2%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Texas in the week ending Sunday, rising 48.2% as 95,832 cases were reported. The previous week had 64,671 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Texas ranked eighth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 35.9% from the week before, with 760,368 cases reported. With 8.71% of the country's population, Texas had 12.6% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 48 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Texas has been reporting substantial numbers of backlogged cases throughout August, making week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Ellis County reported 614 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 400 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 24,381 cases and 327 deaths.

Within Texas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Cameron, Dimmit and Chambers counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Harris County, with 14,184 cases; Bexar County, with 10,488 cases; and Cameron County, with 8,803. Weekly case counts rose in 189 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cameron, Bexar and Harris counties.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services website as of Monday, Aug. 9, Ellis County has had 19,802 confirmed cases, 4,579 probable cases, 595 estimated active cases, 327 deaths and 23,707 recoveries since the start of the pandemic last year.

In Trauma Service Area E, which includes Ellis County and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and a population above 8 million, the hospitalization rate was 14.37 percent, with 100 ICU beds available. Four other trauma service areas remained above the 15 percent hospitalization threshold. Other TSA E numbers as of Aug. 9 on the DSHS website include:

Total Staffed Hospital Beds - 15,545

Available Hospital Beds - 1,363

Available ICU Beds - 100

Available Ventilators - 2,102

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Patients Currently In Hospital - 2,233

Total Hospitalizations - 13,340

Total Staffed Inpatient Beds - 14,703

Texas ranked 31st among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 53.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 58.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Texas reported administering another 540,276 vaccine doses, including 378,207 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 483,332 vaccine doses, including 338,062 first doses. In all, Texas reported it has administered 28,037,931 total doses.

Across Texas, cases fell in 48 counties, with the best declines in Smith, Hidalgo and Sabine counties.

In Texas, 392 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 278 people were were reported dead.

A total of 3,238,016 people in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 53,688 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 35,763,785 people have tested positive and 616,829 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Saturday, Aug. 7.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 13,929

The week before that: 10,778

Four weeks ago: 5,218

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 100,884

The week before that: 81,226

Four weeks ago: 44,472

