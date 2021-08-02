Ellis County's COVID cases up 312.4%; Texas cases surge 79.1%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Texas in the week ending Sunday, rising 79.1% as 64,671 cases were reported. The previous week had 36,103 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Texas ranked 10th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 53.6% from the week before, with 559,334 cases reported. With 8.71% of the country's population, Texas had 11.56% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 50 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Texas has been reporting substantial numbers of backlogged cases throughout July, making week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Ellis County reported 400 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 97 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 23,767 cases and 325 deaths.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services website as of Monday, Aug. 2, Ellis County has had 19,377 confirmed cases, 4,390 probable cases, 380 estimated active cases, 325 deaths and 23,308 recoveries since the start of the pandemic last year.

In Trauma Service Area E, which includes Ellis County and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and a population above 8 million, the hospitalization rate was 10.91 percent, with 103 ICU beds available. Four other trauma service areas were above the 15 percent hospitalization threshold. Other TSA E numbers as of Aug. 2 on the DSHS website include:

Total Staffed Hospital Beds - 15,521

Available Hospital Beds - 1,428

Available Ventilators - 1,961

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Patients Currently In Hospital - 1,694

Total Hospitalizations - 13,147

Total Staffed Inpatient Beds - 14,575

In terms of vaccinated population for Ellis County, the DSHS reported:

Percentage of Population 12+ Vaccinated with At Least One Dose: 52.75%

Percentage of Population 12+ Fully Vaccinated: 44.64%

Percentage of Population 65+ Vaccinated with At Least One Dose: 83.39%

Percentage of Population 65+ Fully Vaccinated: 75.64%

Within Texas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Sabine, Dimmit and Grimes counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Harris County, with 12,443 cases; Bexar County, with 5,883 cases; and Dallas County, with 4,683. Weekly case counts rose in 196 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Harris, Bexar and Dallas counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Texas ranked 32nd among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 51.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 57.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Texas reported administering another 483,332 vaccine doses, including 338,062 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 415,660 vaccine doses, including 276,146 first doses. In all, Texas reported it has administered 27,497,655 total doses.

Across Texas, cases fell in 45 counties, with the best declines in McLennan, Webb and Medina counties.

In Texas, 278 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 191 people were were reported dead.

A total of 3,142,184 people in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 53,296 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 35,003,417 people have tested positive and 613,228 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Saturday, July 31.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 10,181

The week before that: 8,046

Four weeks ago: 4,686

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 81,200

The week before that: 63,434

Four weeks ago: 41,240

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.