Young local man donates free school supplies to WISD students

Javion Anderson, a 2017 graduate of Dallas Can Academy, is a generous young man with a caring heart.

Last year, in early 2020, he came up with the idea of helping local school kids from financially stretched households, by taking care of school supplies for the upcoming school year 2021-2022. Last April, Javion enlisted the help of his parents, Jerry and Kimberly Anderson of Waxahachie, his grandmother Gloria Cage of Mesquite and his sister Ke’Myria Anderson. Thus, they began the large project to purchase then fill 65 new backpacks with “free” school supplies.

Javion is calling his vision “Javion’s Back-to-School Give-Away.” The event is taking place this Thursday, July 29, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Lee Penn Park located at 402 Getzendaner St. in Waxahachie.

A stumbling block becomes a stepping stone to dream job

Mom Kimberly Anderson relays, “Javion, my son, has always been a good kid, but he kind of got off track during his high school years. Hence, he transferred to Dallas Can Academy in Pleasant Grove during his senior year. He went to live with his grandparents (Gloria and Reginald Cage) where he worked and attended Dallas Can Academy. He attended school there for two sessions which was more than what was required, while also working a full-time job so that he could graduate on time." She added that, after realizing how important having an education is, Javion graduated in 2017 and hasn't looked back.

Kimberly Anderson continues, “Since completing his schooling, he's always maintained a steady job and recently (a little over a year ago) landed his dream job – one that has afforded him the opportunity to not only help his sister, who's attending Prairie View A&M University by sending her money every week, but he has also been a big help to a number of family members when needed.”

Javion, now age 23, lives here locally but spends most of his days in various other Texas cities or even in other states. He is a wind turbine technician, which means his occupation requires him to travel frequently. He has been working in this type of job for more than a year now, but even while he is away from home, he still thinks about helping others and giving back to his community that he loves.

A way to give back to others

Anderson’s parents say, “This was 100 percent Javion’s idea. He just came up with it and then we all pitched in to make it happen. Since last spring he had been planning his project of helping out children that may be in need. His effort is not for specific neighborhoods or a certain part of town. Instead, it’s open to anyone who needs help.”

Kimberly Anderson primarily assisted her son during the original planning phase. She helped with sorting and filling the backpacks and also announced the give-away via her own Facebook page. That helped get the word out and also organized the give-away time slots, so parents could reserve a spot for their child or children, due a limited supplies. On Facebook, Anderson was able to explain that they only have enough backpacks for 65 students total. She says, “We've also been receiving requests from parents that need help outside of the grade levels that we specified, but we're going to try to help them as well. Since we had such a big response, we would like to help anyone that is in need while quantities last.”

Back in April 2020, Javion Anderson sent $800 to his grandmother and asked if she would then go to various stores with his sister to purchase the supplies needed for children in the grade brackets from Kindergarten through 5th grade.

Everything was purchased – thanks to his grandmother and his sister Ke'Myria, who made countless trips going back and forth to various stores to obtain the itemized supplies as approved by the W.I.S.D.

Man with a plan

Javion funded most of the money for the 65 completely filled backpacks himself, but once some friends and family members heard about what he was doing, he did receive a few donations, which added to what was already purchased. No other church or organization assisted with donating or purchasing the supplies.

His parents collectively remarked, “Javion has always been a generous and thoughtful person. He's the type of person that freely shares or helps whenever he's aware of a person's need. He is continually thinking of others and putting them before himself. He also helps family members financially when a need arises.”

Javion acknowledges, “My very first priority was to make sure that my first cousins had their school supplies before distributing to everyone else. And I had some time scheduled off from work this Thursday so I could be a part of this special give-away day”.

One of his family’s favorite Bible verses is: “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” – Proverbs 4:23. This young man seems to understand the sentiment of that saying quite well.